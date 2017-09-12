Fit to be tied

"We've both been in a lot of low-scoring games,'' Glasoe, the Red River High School coach, said. "But I was thinking more than one goal apiece. I was expecting more like a 3-2 game a some score like that.''

The Knights and Riders, after almost 60 minutes of scoreless play, finished with a 1-1 tie at Cushman Field.

"For about the first 60 minutes, both teams were playing conservative, almost like they were scared of making a mistake,'' Glasoe said. "Then, when we went down, we had to scramble.''

Central broke the scoreless tie with 21:01 remaining when William Lawson-Body dropped in a goal on a cross pass from Mason Macias into the box. Lawson-Body scored his team-leading sixth goal with a sliding, off-balance effort. The goal ended a run in which the Knights had been shut out in its previous five games.

"He got a toe on it and redirected it into the far corner,'' said Central coach George DuBois. "It was a big lift for us, getting the first score. But then we got caught in transition and they took advantage.''

With Central goaltender Nicholas Dohman ranging out in front of the net, Red River's Cam Blilie popped a shot over the Central senior and into the net on one bounce with 13:33 left in the game.

"Pat Janes played the ball perfectly to Cam,'' Glasoe said. "He put his pass where only Cam could get to the ball, and (Blilie) put a nice touch on his shot.''

Dohman finished with seven saves, including one where he jumped over a crowd in front of the net to bat away the ball. "(Dohman) played well,'' DuBois said. "He came out, challenged and made some good stops.''

Red River goalie Carter Krenelka's five saves included a diving stop in the late going.

The tie left Red River at 1-4-2 in the Eastern Dakota Conference and 3-4-2 overall. Central is 1-5-1 in the EDC and 3-5-1 overall.