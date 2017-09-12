Search
    Monday's local scoreboard

    By Grand Forks General Sports Today at 7:29 a.m.

    College football

    6

    STATS FCS poll

    1. James Madison (148 first-place votes) 2-0

    2. N.D. State (10) 2-0

    3. Sam Houston State (2-0)

    4. S.D. State (1) 2-0

    5. Jacksonville State 1-1

    6. Youngstown State 1-1

    7. Villanova 1-1

    8. Richmond 1-1

    9. New Hampshire 2-0

    10. North Dakota 1-1

    11. Wofford 2-0

    12. Eastern Washington 0-2

    13. Citadel 2-0

    14. Central Arkansas 1-1

    15. Chattanooga 0-2

    16. Charleston Southern 0-1

    17. Samford 2-0

    18. Illinois State 1-0

    19. Liberty 2-0

    20. Western Illinois 2-0

    21. Northern Iowa 1-1

    22. Tennessee State 2-0

    23. South Dakota 2-0

    24. Grambling State 1-1

    25. North Carolina A&T 2-0

    Prep football

    6

    N.D. polls

    Class AAA

    1. West Fargo (18 first-place votes) 3-0; 2. Bismarck Legacy 3-0; 3. Bismarck Century 2-1; 4. Fargo South 3-0; 5. Bismarck 2-1

    Others receiving votes: Fargo North

    Class AA

    1. Bismarck St. Mary's (19) 3-0; 2. Shanley 3-0; 3. Devils Lake 3-0; 4. Jamestown 2-1; 5. Wahpeton 2-1

    Girls golf

    6

    WF Sheyenne meet

    Team totals

    GF Red River 327, Shanley 361, Fargo Davies 363, WF Sheyenne 377, Wahpeton 382, Fargo South 389, Fargo North 398, West Fargo 412, Valley City 452, GF Central 455

    Top 5 individuals

    1. Morgan Hetletved, Red River, 78; 2. Anna Davison, Davies, 79; 3. Betsy Seaver, Red River, 80; 4. (tie) Lily Bredemeier 83; Greta McArthur, Shanley 83

    Other Red River scorers

    Samantha DeBeltz 86

    GF Central scorers

    Taiylor Ellingson 91; Clara Hanson 102; Haley Blixt 114; Hanna Curran 148

    Prep cross country

    6

    Warroad Invitational

    Girls team totals

    EGF Senior High 23, Thief River Falls 52, Warroad 59, Roseau 85

    Top 5 individuals

    1. Jerzie Finstad, TRF, 19:58; 2. Katherine Geist, Crookston, 20:22; 3. Marin Garrett, EGF, 21:15; 4. Lydia Floden, EGF, 21:16; 5. McKenna Langerud, EGF, 21:28

    Boys team totals

    International Falls 38; EGF 50; Roseau 74; Warroad 95; Thief River Falls 104; Bagley-Fosston 139

    Top 5 individuals

    1. Ben Andringa, Crookston, 17:08; 2. Cole Nowacki, EGF, 17:20; 3. Tyson Mahar, EGF, 17:50; 4. Zach Heppner, War, 17:51; Jake Erickson, IF, 18:07

    Prep Volleyball

    6

    Monday's results

    Moorhead over WF Sheyenne 25-4, 25-16, 25-12

    Sacred Heart 25-25-25,

    Waubun 10-15-13

    Waubun (kills-blocks-service aces)—unavailable

    Sacred Heart—Katelyn Rudolph 4-7-4, Jessica Remer 1-8-2, Ivy Edwards 0-7-4, Maddie Mitzel 0-5-1, Molly Hanson 0-2-1 (20 assists, Hannah Hollcraft 0-2-1 (7 assists)

    Barnesville 25-20-25-25,

    EGF Senior High 17-25-21-14

    EGF Senior High (kills-blocks-service aces)—Julia Warmack 8-2-0, Natalie Carlstrom 8-0-0, Liv Pesch 6-3-2, Brianna Walski 5-2-0, Hayler Burger 2-2-0, Kaitlyn Knutson 24 assists

    Barnesville—Nicole Hebranson 18-0-4, Elora Passa 10-2-3 (15 assists), Claire Meyer 4-2-0, McKenna Peterson 17 assists

    NCE/U-E 25-25-25-27,

    Crookston 19-21-27-25

    NCE/UE—NA

    Crookston (kills-blocks-aces)—Katelyn Wagner 9-0-0, Rachel Hefta 7-2-2, Aleece Durbin 6-0-0, Kylie Solheim (16 assists)

    Hatton-Northwood 14-20-25-26-15,

    Warren-Alv.-Oslo 25-25-14-24-11

    Hatton-Northwood (kills-blocks-service aces)—Thyra Petesick 10-4-2, Grace Fladeland 8-0-0, Cassie Rostvedt 11-0-0, Elizabeth Ostlie 1-0-3 (20 assists)

    Warren-Alvarado-Oslo—Teaira Chandler 1-0-3 (19 assists), Holly Steer 11-4-1, Kaitlynn Johnson 10-1-5, Faith Porter 9-0-5

    Red Lake Co. Cent.l 25-21-25-25,

    Blackduck 21-25-12-13

    Blackduck (kills-blocks-aces)—unavailable

    RLCC—Julia Bernstein 12-x-4, Jenna Pahlen 8-x-0, Sydnie Gunderson 7-x-2, Sarah Christensen 3-x-0, Calyssa Eklie 0-x-4 (11 assists), Hannah Kolstoe 10 assists

    Aces

    6

    Valley Golf Course

    Jack Gaddie aced the 140-yard, No. 16 hole Sunday, using a driver. Witnesses: Don Lennard, H.P. Dewey, Russ Halverson

