Monday's local scoreboard

3. Sam Houston State (2-0)

4. S.D. State (1) 2-0

5. Jacksonville State 1-1

6. Youngstown State 1-1

7. Villanova 1-1

8. Richmond 1-1

9. New Hampshire 2-0

10. North Dakota 1-1

11. Wofford 2-0

12. Eastern Washington 0-2

13. Citadel 2-0

14. Central Arkansas 1-1

15. Chattanooga 0-2

16. Charleston Southern 0-1

17. Samford 2-0

18. Illinois State 1-0

19. Liberty 2-0

20. Western Illinois 2-0

21. Northern Iowa 1-1

22. Tennessee State 2-0

23. South Dakota 2-0

24. Grambling State 1-1

25. North Carolina A&T 2-0

Prep football

N.D. polls

Class AAA

1. West Fargo (18 first-place votes) 3-0; 2. Bismarck Legacy 3-0; 3. Bismarck Century 2-1; 4. Fargo South 3-0; 5. Bismarck 2-1

Others receiving votes: Fargo North

Class AA

1. Bismarck St. Mary's (19) 3-0; 2. Shanley 3-0; 3. Devils Lake 3-0; 4. Jamestown 2-1; 5. Wahpeton 2-1

Girls golf

WF Sheyenne meet

Team totals

GF Red River 327, Shanley 361, Fargo Davies 363, WF Sheyenne 377, Wahpeton 382, Fargo South 389, Fargo North 398, West Fargo 412, Valley City 452, GF Central 455

Top 5 individuals

1. Morgan Hetletved, Red River, 78; 2. Anna Davison, Davies, 79; 3. Betsy Seaver, Red River, 80; 4. (tie) Lily Bredemeier 83; Greta McArthur, Shanley 83

Other Red River scorers

Samantha DeBeltz 86

GF Central scorers

Taiylor Ellingson 91; Clara Hanson 102; Haley Blixt 114; Hanna Curran 148

Prep cross country

Warroad Invitational

Girls team totals

EGF Senior High 23, Thief River Falls 52, Warroad 59, Roseau 85

Top 5 individuals

1. Jerzie Finstad, TRF, 19:58; 2. Katherine Geist, Crookston, 20:22; 3. Marin Garrett, EGF, 21:15; 4. Lydia Floden, EGF, 21:16; 5. McKenna Langerud, EGF, 21:28

Boys team totals

International Falls 38; EGF 50; Roseau 74; Warroad 95; Thief River Falls 104; Bagley-Fosston 139

Top 5 individuals

1. Ben Andringa, Crookston, 17:08; 2. Cole Nowacki, EGF, 17:20; 3. Tyson Mahar, EGF, 17:50; 4. Zach Heppner, War, 17:51; Jake Erickson, IF, 18:07

Prep Volleyball

Monday's results

Moorhead over WF Sheyenne 25-4, 25-16, 25-12

Sacred Heart 25-25-25,

Waubun 10-15-13

Waubun (kills-blocks-service aces)—unavailable

Sacred Heart—Katelyn Rudolph 4-7-4, Jessica Remer 1-8-2, Ivy Edwards 0-7-4, Maddie Mitzel 0-5-1, Molly Hanson 0-2-1 (20 assists, Hannah Hollcraft 0-2-1 (7 assists)

Barnesville 25-20-25-25,

EGF Senior High 17-25-21-14

EGF Senior High (kills-blocks-service aces)—Julia Warmack 8-2-0, Natalie Carlstrom 8-0-0, Liv Pesch 6-3-2, Brianna Walski 5-2-0, Hayler Burger 2-2-0, Kaitlyn Knutson 24 assists

Barnesville—Nicole Hebranson 18-0-4, Elora Passa 10-2-3 (15 assists), Claire Meyer 4-2-0, McKenna Peterson 17 assists

NCE/U-E 25-25-25-27,

Crookston 19-21-27-25

NCE/UE—NA

Crookston (kills-blocks-aces)—Katelyn Wagner 9-0-0, Rachel Hefta 7-2-2, Aleece Durbin 6-0-0, Kylie Solheim (16 assists)

Hatton-Northwood 14-20-25-26-15,

Warren-Alv.-Oslo 25-25-14-24-11

Hatton-Northwood (kills-blocks-service aces)—Thyra Petesick 10-4-2, Grace Fladeland 8-0-0, Cassie Rostvedt 11-0-0, Elizabeth Ostlie 1-0-3 (20 assists)

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo—Teaira Chandler 1-0-3 (19 assists), Holly Steer 11-4-1, Kaitlynn Johnson 10-1-5, Faith Porter 9-0-5

Red Lake Co. Cent.l 25-21-25-25,

Blackduck 21-25-12-13

Blackduck (kills-blocks-aces)—unavailable

RLCC—Julia Bernstein 12-x-4, Jenna Pahlen 8-x-0, Sydnie Gunderson 7-x-2, Sarah Christensen 3-x-0, Calyssa Eklie 0-x-4 (11 assists), Hannah Kolstoe 10 assists

Aces

Valley Golf Course

Jack Gaddie aced the 140-yard, No. 16 hole Sunday, using a driver. Witnesses: Don Lennard, H.P. Dewey, Russ Halverson