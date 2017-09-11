In the buildup to Monday night's season opener against the New Orleans Saints, the Vikings sent out releases detailing a 9/11 tribute and former receiver Randy Moss' induction into the team's Ring of Honor, but there was nary a mention of Peterson's return.

If the Vikings did a good job diffusing the hype, the Saints took it from there, hardly using Peterson in a 29-19 loss before 66,606 at U.S. Bank Stadium. For those hoping Peterson would make a splash, this was a bigger bust than last month's solar eclipse.

Peterson started the game with a 9-yard run but then disappeared. He finished with six carries for 18 yards while taking part on just nine snaps. For a high-volume type running back, that doesn't cut it. Apparently Peterson wasn't happy about it, with ESPN showing what looked like an argument between Peterson and Saints coach Sean Payton in the third quarter.

Peterson said he was keeping what was said to himself.

"I could have said, 'I love you!' " Peterson said, drawing a laugh. "There's no conflict, so let's not try to spin it like there is. People jump to conclusions and make their own assumptions, but they have no idea what's going on. We have bigger fish to fry."

Could anyone have imagined Duluth native C.J. Ham having more of an impact on this game than Peterson? You could certainly argue it.

The Saints fell behind and almost exclusively threw the ball, not exactly Peterson's forte. And here are some other facts. Peterson is 32, an age when most backs are done, and he spent his entire career being the focal point of an offense. Until now.

Peterson is traditionally a slow starter, and it's the NFL, where he could be one injury away from an increased workload. There's nothing to say Peterson couldn't go for 800 yards this season if he stays healthy, but not if it's like Monday. The Saints' defense can't stop a trickle of water, and is a unit with more holes than a fishing net.

Peterson is the NFL's rushing yardage and touchdowns leader since joining the league in 2007, an incredible feat when you consider how many games he missed due to injuries and his well-documented child abuse case in 2014.

Many Vikings fans and brass were reportedly ready to cut bait with Peterson then, and Peterson appeared insulted, as if the organization turned on him. Instead, he received a fat payday while some fans were uncomfortable cheering for the Vikings with him on the roster.

In fairness, Peterson is known for his generosity, and for sticking around late to sign autographs. After the Vikings had a gut-wrenching playoff loss to Seattle in January 2016, he went up to the game's goat, kicker Blair Walsh, and told him the Vikings loved him. Win or lose, Peterson faces the media, and Monday was no different.

Some fans weren't so forgiving. While he remains popular in Minnesota—his Saints' jersey was the No. 1 seller in the Gopher State—one fan hoped he fumbled three times and then broke a leg. Even the elevator attendant, after being asked which way to go for a Peterson interview, said, "Hasn't he already been traded?"

Nothing is black and white, good guy, bad guy, nothing in between, and Peterson is certainly an example of that. By most accounts, he was a great teammate, and he appeared to be greeted warmly at midfield by his former teammates before taking part in a postgame prayer.

"It was different, but you've got to respect what he's done, and what he's still capable of doing," Vikings safety Harrison Smith said. "Adrian was a great teammate, and I'm sure they love him over there, just like we did. That's how the NFL is. You can't play with one team forever."

Fans booed Peterson and the Saints before the game, but it was much milder than you'd see against the Packers or the Bears, for sure.

"I only heard screaming and yelling," Peterson said. "I didn't hear any boos. It was a little different, but once I got out there, it was more fun. I just wish I would have got more snaps and taken a bigger role. I'm a competitor.

"But it was good catching up with all the guys. We're still family."

Even the Minnesota Timberwolves had fun with Kevin Love's return to Minneapolis, with a video "tribute" to a former Wolf, only to have it be about Mike Miller's return to Target Center.

There was no such fun this time around. With the Vikings, you get the feeling their attitude was don't go away mad, just go away.

The Vikings played their cards right with Peterson, offering him a check his ego couldn't cash. They let him test the free-agent market, but the fact is, the running back position has been devalued in the pass-happy NFL, and teams can get backs right out of college, on the cheap. Look what Chiefs rookie Kareem Hunt did to the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots the other day, or what Vikings rookie Dalvin Cook did Tuesday, with 22 carries for 127 yards.

Sorry Adrian, that's just the way it is. Sometimes the truth hurts and is humbling. You were a free agent, meaning you were free to choose your landing spot.

The Saints don't appear to be a good fit, but If you want somebody to blame, you can start by looking in the mirror, not yelling at the coach.