Monday's local clipboard

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound sophomore was 26-for-48 passing for 436 yards and two touchdowns. The Comets lost 44-40 at home to No. 14 Sterling (Kan.). Pfau also ran 11 times for 129 yards, including a 95-yard TD run.

Women's golf

Rogers, Guggisberg lead UND: UND sophomore Ally Rogers and freshman Ashlyn Guggisberg took different routes, but ended up with a 151 (+9) total during the opening two rounds of the Hobble Creek Classic played Monday in St. George, Utah..

Guggisberg led the team with an opening-round 75 (+4), then followed that up with a 76 (+5), while Rogers rebounded from a first-round 80 (+9) by shooting a career-low 71 (E).

Rogers' even-par round moved her into a tie for 22nd along with Guggisberg. She jumped 31 spots in the 72-player field with her nine-stroke improvement.

Oral Roberts leads the 12-team tournament with a 574. UND is in 11th at 622.

Girls golf

Riders win again: Grand Forks Red River won the West Fargo Sheyenne meet Monday at Village Green. Red River now has won all seven East Region regular-season meets this season.

Red River posted a 327. Morgan Hetletved was the medalist with a 78. It was the fourth time she has been the medalist this season.

"It was a solid day all around," said Red River coach Eric Sanders. "We had six golfers under 90. When that happens, you know you'll fare well."

Betsy Seaver posted an 80 for the Riders, her best score of the season. She finished third.