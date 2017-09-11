Former Gophers coach Jerry Kill has another seizure

Rutgers beat reporter Ryan Dunleavy said Kill is expected to quickly return to work. “Staff effort to run offense when Jerry Kill is out. Still in hospital. (Head coach Chris) Ash stressed he’ll be back soon. Contingency plan in place,” Dunleavy tweeted Monday morning.

After taking over the Gophers in 2011, Kill resigned from Minnesota in October 2015 after a series of seizures. He had previous leaves of absence.

Kill was an associate athletics director at Kansas State last year before joining Rutgers’ coaching staff for this season.