Fans then will see if the 2017 Vikings can come up with any such plays of their own.

At the start of training camp, quarterback Sam Bradford said the Vikings needed more "explosive plays," including getting "the ball downfield a little more."

There wasn't much of that in the preseason. Bradford did complete a 39-yard pass down the left side to Stefon Diggs in the second game at Seattle, but his average gain per pass (6.8 yards) and per completion (9.1) were both lower than his 2016 regular-season averages of 7.0 and 9.8.

Bradford, though, is optimistic that when the Vikings face the Saints in the 6:10 p.m. opener at U.S. Bank Stadium, there will be some successful shots downfield. Moss will be on hand as an ESPN analyst, and he will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor at halftime.

"I feel like with the package we have this year, I like that package," Bradford said. "I like what we're able to do with it. Hopefully, when we take the field on Monday night, a couple of those will show up."

Bradford completed 29 of 39 passes for 264 yards and was sacked five times in the preseason. In 12 possessions, the first-team offense managed just three points.

Still, it's probably not fair to judge much of what happened in the preseason. The Vikings obviously were holding back some of their offense.

"Anytime you're playing in the preseason you're pretty vanilla with what you're doing," wide receiver Adam Thielen said.

Now that the regular season is here, will the Vikings throw some raspberry ripple into their downfield passing game?

"That's an important piece to having a good offense," Thielen said. "If you can't throw the ball downfield, then it makes it really tough on everything else."

For the Vikings to have success with such throws, the running game will need to get untracked. Last season, with Bradford playing behind a porous offensive line and throwing mostly short passes, Minnesota was last in the NFL in rushing yards per game (75.3) and yards per attempt (3.2).

The Vikings hope they fixed that by selecting Dalvin Cook in the second round of the draft and adding Latavius Murray in free agency. Cook, the starter, showed glimpses in the preseason that he can be an effective runner Murray, after recovering from ankle surgery in March, says he's fully healthy and will look to regain his Pro Bowl form with Oakland in 2015.

"A lot of it starts with us being able to run the football and being able to utilize our play action to push it down there," Bradford said.

At wide receiver, the Vikings don't have anyone conjuring up memories of the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Moss, who had tremendous speed and the size to go up and get balls. Still, there are some receivers who should be able to get deep at times.

Diggs had some success during training camp practices getting loose against Minnesota's vaunted defense. The Vikings' most impressive deep ball threat last season was Thielen, who beat Green Bay down the right side for a 71-yard touchdown reception in December.

Second-year receiver Laquon Treadwell, who caught just one pass as a rookie for 15 yards, is optimistic he can contribute to an improved downfield passing game.

"All the receivers are confident about that," Treadwell said. "That's why we're here. We want to stretch the field and make plays and score touchdowns."

Moss scored 90 touchdowns from 1998-2004, his first seven seasons with Minnesota, and had 156 in his 15-year career. He'll be watching Monday to see if Vikings can show off any explosive passing plays other than what is on the video board.

