His wish came true as Shaw won the 92-lap Seitz feature race Saturday night at River Cities Speedway, holding off two-time winner A.J. Diemel for a good portion of the demanding race before approximately 4,000 fans.

Shaw, who took home $9,200 for winning the event, took the lead on Lap 10 and held it the rest of the way. Diemel finished second.

"I'll savor this win for as long as I can," said Shaw in Victory Lane, surrounded by members of the Seitz family. "Hands down, this is the race I wanted to win."

Shaw has come close to winning in past Seitz races. But he wasn't about to let his latest chance for a win slip away.

"The car was good enough at the end to get it done," he said.

Ricky Weiss, Scott Ward and John Kaanta rounded out the top five.

Brad Seng, a two-time Seitz winner, was the top local driver as he finished sixth.

It was a marathon night of racing at The Bullring as a record 211 cars in five classes hit the track. The racing began at 6 p.m. and ended at 2:25 a.m. Sunday when Mark Dobmeier won a back-row challenge in the sprint feature worth $8,200.

Dobmeier started in the back row of the 24-car field and was in the lead by Lap 12. Dusty Zomer finished second, followed by Casey Mack, Nick Omdahl and Tom Egeland.