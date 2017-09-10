South Dakota State looked to be pulling away early. The Jacks built a 17-0 lead midway through the second quarter thanks to a pair of touchdown runs by Christion.

The big play for the Jacks came in the fourth quarter on a fake field goal. SDSU kicker Chase Vinatieri ran for 31 yards and a touchdown on fourth-and-18 to give the Jacks a 31-21 lead with 4:26 to play in the fourth quarter.

SDSU tight end Dallas Goedert had 11 catches for 132 yards.

Montana State's comeback was led by quarterback Chris Murray, who finished with 310 passing yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 107 yards.

Murray's top target was Jabarri Johnson, who caught eight passes for 116 yards and two touchdow

Washington 63, Montana 7: Washington's Jake Browning was 22-for-26 passing for 259 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 7 Washington to a win over visiting Montana.

Reese Phillips finished with 123 yards passing, while Jeremy Calhoun led the Grizzlies rush attack with 42 yards.

Northern Iowa 45, Cal Poly 38, OT: Eli Dunne threw four touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime, as Northern Iowa beat Cal Poly in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

The overtime score came when Dunn hit Daurice Fountain for a 13-yard pass.

Dunne was 25-for-40 passing for 325 yards.

Cal Poly's Khaleel Jenkins finished with 238 yards passing and four touchdowns for the Mustangs, who dropped to 0-3.

Western Illinois 38, Northern Arizona 20: Western Illinois held Northern Arizona to 57 rushing yards in a road win over the Lumberjacks.

NAU's Case Cookus was held to 18-for-35 passing for 221 yards.

Western Illinois was led by quarterback Sean McGuire, who was 20 of 26 for 210 yards.

Cal 33, Weber State 20: Patrick Laird ran for 191 yards and three touchdowns as Cal beat visiting Weber State.

Weber State quarterback Stefan Cantwell threw for 431 yards.

Southern Utah 51, Stephen F. Austin 14: Patrick Tyler threw for 399 yards to lead Southern utah to a road win over Stephen F. Austin.

The Thunderbirds allowed only 22 rushing yards to SFA.

Area

MSU-Mankato 56, Minnesota Crookston 19: Mankato limited Crookston to 34 yards rushing in a win at Mankato, Minn.

The Mavericks were led by Ian Pribyl's 133 yards rushing and Ryan Schlichte's 172 yards passing and two touchdowns.

UMC wide receiver Rod Stewart had 10 catches for 111 yards.

Bemidji State 54, Concordia-St. Paul 17: Bemidji State quarterback Jordan Hein threw for 242 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Beavers to a win over Concordia-St. Paul in Bemidji, Minn.

Michael Washington (138) and Tahi Nomane (103) each ran for 100-plus yards for the Beavers.