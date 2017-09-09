UND football notebook: Wanzek has career day

With Wanzek's performance in UND's 34-0 win over Missouri State on Saturday at the Alerus Center, he won't be flying under the radar long in the Big Sky Conference.

Wanzek had seven catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

"We think Noah has a lot of talent," UND coach Bubba Schweigert said. "He's really developed into a really good football player. He practices hard, and we think that really helps him. He's competitive and can catch the ball. If we can get it close to him, he's going to catch it."

Wanzek had 25 catches for 367 yards as a true freshman in 2016 and appears poised to break out in 2017.

"The greatest thing about him is he's going to be humble about it," Schweigert said. "He'll be back in trying to get better tomorrow and out at practice on Tuesday working hard again."

UND suffers two injuries

UND escaped a Week 1 matchup with Utah with just one major injury—an upper-body injury to fullback Kyle Norberg.

In Week 2, UND might have added two more injuries to that list. Offensive lineman Demon Taylor and linebacker Donnell Rodgers were injured early against the Bears and didn't return to the game.

"It doesn't look good," Schweigert said of Rodgers, who appeared to hurt his knee. "We'll find out more later tonight and tomorrow. We'll just have to see where it goes."

Without Rodgers, UND played Jake Rastas, who registered half of a sack in his fill-in duty.

Without Taylor, UND rotated guards Grant Aplin and Ryan Tobin.

Notes and quotes

UND's attendance of 12,047 was the first crowd of more than 12,000 at the Alerus since Oct. 3, 2009 against South Dakota.

UND defensive lineman Mason Bennett on the home crowd: "It was exciting, especially on third down. It was great to have that support."

The last time UND shut out an opponent was a 66-0 victory over South Dakota Mines in the 2012 season opener.

UND true freshman Izzy Adeoti played for the first time in his career. He had a 7-yard carry and a 5-yard reception.

Missouri State won the only previous meeting between the two clubs, 38-0, in the 2014 season in Springfield.

UND coach Bubba Schweigert was disappointed in one stat: UND had 12 penalties for 95 yards.

Missouri State's dangerous returner Deion Holliman was held to minus-1 punt return yards and had a long of 22 yards on four kickoff returns.