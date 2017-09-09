Vikings' three undrafted rookies look to contribute

Collins comes from a family of track stars. His father, Bill Collins, was a top-10 sprinter in the world in the 1970s and at 66 is now perhaps the fastest man in the world in his age group. His mother, Robin Collins, was a track star on a University of Houston team in the early 1980s that had Carl Lewis. And two older brothers were college All-Americans.

"My whole family ran track, and people would say, 'Oh, Bill, your son's fat and he's not going to make it,' '' Collins said. "Well, look at where I am now.''

The 6-foot-4, 292-pound Collins made the Vikings after being passed over in the draft following a career at Texas Christian that included 36 starts.

Bower made the roster after a senior season at LSU in which he had four sacks. Wilson earned a spot after being the leading tackler in each of the past two years at Cincinnati.

"It just shows that we're hard-working guys and our organization gives guys opportunities,'' Wilson said. "It's up to us to make the most of it.''

The Vikings have 18 undrafted players on the 53-man roster. Most of them, though, were waived before they finally made the NFL, including having to do time on a practice squad.

For now, that hasn't happened to Collins, Bower and Wilson. Even if they are inactive this season for games, they might be regarded as prospects too valuable to attempt to waive and slip onto the practice squad.

Still, there were antsy moments for all three leading up to Sept. 2, when the 53-man roster was set.

"I ate lunch with Eric the day of the cuts and it was, 'Like, man, we just can't think about it,' '' Collins said.

When Collins got the call to tell him he had made the team, he said he "sat there in silence with my head on my legs, thanking God for the opportunity.''

Bower heard he had made it in a text message from assistant defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez.

"That definitely was a feeling of relief, and a feeling of achievement,'' Bower said.

Collins looks up to tackle Mike Remmers, who was undrafted in 2012 and in March signed a five-year, $30 million contract with the Vikings. Other notable Minnesota position players not drafted include wide receiver Adam Thielen, guard Nick Easton, defensive tackle Tom Johnson, safety Andrew Sendejo, cornerback Marcus Sherels and backup quarterback Case Keenum.

"It's just not easy when you're undrafted,'' said Thielen, who was undrafted in 2013 out of Minnesota State Mankato and was on the practice squad his first season before earning a roster spot in 2014. "You have guys that got drafted that are in front of you. ... When you have limited opportunities, you have to make the most of them and that's a lot of stress.''

Now that they have made it, Minnesota's three undrafted rookies vow not to let their guard down.

"I think in some way shape or form, you always have to carry a chip on your shoulder,'' Wilson said. "That will keep me working hard.''

Collins can use for continued motivation what he heard from naysayers. Although he was third in the shot put one year in Texas while at Houston Willowridge High School, some thought that still didn't stack up with what his parents and two older brothers did in track. Lavon and Arte were star runners for TCU and Texas Southern, respectively.

"People looked down at me, calling me 'fat,' calling me this and that,'' Collins. "Then you have all the people now saying, 'We always knew you would make it.' I'm like, 'Don't try to do that now, you weren't there from the beginning.' ''