UND volleyball stretches win streak to nine

Quick sweeps are becoming the standard at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

UND won its ninth straight and seventh consecutive by sweep in a 25-22, 25-13, 25-19 win over South Dakota State to cap off the UND Classic.

"We were ugly today, but we got an ugly win," UND coach Mark Pryor said. "They can't all be pretty."

The Fighting Hawks improved to 13-1. The 13 wins are the most by any NCAA team this season.

UND has now played 14 matches in 16 days, a schedule that has taken its toll on the Fighting Hawks.

"I think we played well for how tired we were," UND sophomore Ashley Brueggeman said. "We dug in."

Brueggeman was named tournament most valuable player after registering a match-high 10 kills against the Jackrabbits.

UND's Faith Dooley and Teodora Tepavac were also honored on the all-tournament team.

Against the Jacks, Dooley and Tamara Merseli added eight kills each, while Dooley also had six blocks.

Sydney Griffin had 31 assists, six kills and five digs from her setter position.

The Fighting Hawks haven't lost a set at home since Nov. 5, 2016—a span of eight matches.

UND's schedule takes a tough turn next weekend at the Country Inn & Suites Invitational in Green Bay, Wis.

On Friday, UND plays both Cal Poly and Wisconsin-Green Bay.

In the most recent VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Top 25 Poll, UND was ranked No. 13 and Poly was listed at No. 6.

"Playing both in one day won't be easy," Pryor said. "The one thing that's exciting is we get a chance to practice for three days. We'll watch some film and get ready."