Smaller crowd doesn't derail UND volleyball hot streak

On Friday morning, in the Fighting Hawks' first game of the UND Classic, there were just 370 in the stands.

"About 75 percent of our fans are over at the luncheon right now," UND coach Mark Pryor said of the UND booster weekly gathering. "We knew that was going to be the case."

The Betty was a quieter than usual, but the Fighting Hawks continued their dominant stretch.

UND improved to 12-1 with tournament wins against George Washington (25-15, 25-19, 25-18) and Appalachian State (25-18, 25-19, 25-19).

"Defensively, I thought at times we were invested but not really committed," Pryor said. "We kind of expected that after a huge emotional match on Wednesday. To be honest, the next step we need to take in our program is to be the same regardless of time of day or number in the stands."

Against George Washington, UND was led by Faith Dooley, who had 12 kills. Tamara Merseli had eight kills, while Jordan Vail and Ashley Brueggeman each added seven.

UND only made seven attack errors.

"That's the biggest thing for our team is to be low error," Dooley said. "We are able to distribute the ball evenly and that is making other teams have to guess."

As a team, UND outhit George Washington .350 to .161.

"We played clean offensively," Pryor said. "Our middles are pretty good. When we can serve receive as well as we did, we can keep our middles involved and that starts to open it up for everybody else. It's an inside-out philosophy."

Against Appalachian State on Friday evening, Dooley led the way again with 12 kills. Merseli and Brueggeman each added 11.

Griffin handed out 33 more assists.