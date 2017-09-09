Wisconsin driver to start on pole of 92-lap Seitz race

Diemel is looking to become the first three-time winner of the Seitz race. He won the event last year and in 2014. In 2015, he placed second.

Diemel started on the front row of the 15-lap pole dash and led throughout. His top time was 13.265 seconds (81.417 mph) and he edged Ricky Weiss by 1.633 seconds at the flagstand.

Weiss will start second Saturday night. Jake Redetzke, Don Shaw and Ryan Mikkelson rounded out the top five.

RCS regulars Dustin Strand finished seventh, Joey Pederson ninth, Bill Mooney 10th and Shane Edginton 11th.

The Seitz race has become one of the biggest late model events each season in the Upper Midwest.

Patience will be a key during Saturday night's race, which includes a fuel stop roughly half way through the event.

"I just want a good car at the end," said Diemel. "You don't want to burn your car up in the first 60 laps."

On Friday, there were 48 late models that competed for one of the 12 starting positions in the pole dash. The remainder will compete again Saturday night to fill the rest of the feature field.

Overall, there were 168 cars that raced in four classes Friday, the second day of the three-day annual Seitz weekend.

Racing began at 7 p.m. and concluded around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

In other features, Thomas Kennedy won the 25-lap sprint feature. Mark Dobmeier, who started 19th, finished second, followed by Austin Pierce, Jade Hastings and Nick Omdahl. Kennedy posted the top time at 12.585 seconds.

Austin Hunter won the Midwest modifieds feature while Matt Gilbertson won the modifieds feature.

Five classes will compete Saturday night, meaning the car count at RCS could push 200.

River Cities Speedway

Friday's results

Midwest modifieds

First heat—1. Rick Hamel; 2. Brandon Bahr; 3. Les Schoon

Second heat—1. Eric Haugland; 2. Todd Johnson; 3. Scott Vasichek

Third heat—1. Matt Gilbertson; 2. Austin Hunter; 3. Ryan Schow

Fourth heat—1. Mike Nichols; 2. Cole Haugland; 3. Aaron Blacklance

Fifth heat—1. Hunter Hougard; 2. Troy Randall; 3. Gary Nelson

Sixth heat—1. Jeremy Lizakowski; 2. Victoria Stutsky; 3. Nick Koehler

First B main—1. Ryan Schroeder; 2. Matt Schow; 3. Terry Reilly

Second B main—1. Nate Reynolds; 2. Dylan Goplen; 3. Joe Henninger

Third B main—1. Jeff Nelson; 2. Zach Bruer; 3. Darren Boychuk

Feature—1. Hunter; 2. Lizakowski; 3. Gilbertson; 4. Randall; 5. Blacklance

Modifieds

First heat—1. Jonny Broking; 2. Zach Johnson; 3. Mike Stearns

Second heat—1. Cody Skytland; 2. Alex Guthmiller; 3. Scott Greef

Third heat—1. Jayson Good; 2. Nolan Olmstead; 3. Jason Thoennes

Fourth heat—1. A.J. Diemel; 2. Matt Gilbertson; 2. Dustin Strand

First B main—1. Bob Broking; 2. Bryce Borgen; 3. Ren Poluyko

Second B main—1. Tyler Peterson; 2. Aaron Holtan; 3. Ryan Schroeder

Feature—1. Gilbertson; 2. Diemel; 3. J. Broking; 4. Johnson; 5. Blake Jegtvig

Sprints

First heat—1. Chris Ranten; 2. Jackson Moffett; 3. Jade Hastings

Second heat—1. Dusty Zomer; 2. Wade Nygaard; 3. Zach Wilde

Third heat—1. Austin Pierce; 2. Thomas Kennedy; 3. Ty Hanten

B main—1. Mark Dobmeier; 2. Greg Nikitenko; 3. Tanner Wisk

Feature—1. Kennedy; 2. Dobmeier; 3. Pierce; 4. Hastings; 5. Nick Omdahl

Late models

First heat—1. Jeff Massingill; 2. Shane Edginton; 3. Ricky Weiss

Second heat—1. Don Shaw; 2. Joey Pederson; 3. Jake Redetzke

Third heat—1. Dustin Strand; 2. Bill Mooney; 3. Jeff Provinzino

Fourth heat—1. Ryan Mikkelson; 2. Dustin Hapka; 3. Troy Schill

Fifth heat—1. A.J. Diemel; 2. Zach Johnson; 3. Lance Matthees

Pole dash—1. Diemel; 2. Weiss; 3. Redetzke; 4. Shaw; 5. Mikkelson; 6. Massingill; 7. Strand; 8. Johnson; 9. Pederson; 10. Mooney; 11. Edginton; 12. Hapka