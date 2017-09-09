Wisconsin driver to start on pole of 92-lap Seitz race
A.J. Diemel is becoming the driver to beat at the John Seitz Memorial Late Model Invitational.
Diemel won Friday's pole dash at the 11th annual Seitz event, a win that means the Elk Mound, Wis., driver will start on the pole of Saturday night's 92-lap feature, which pays $9,200 to win.
Diemel is looking to become the first three-time winner of the Seitz race. He won the event last year and in 2014. In 2015, he placed second.
Diemel started on the front row of the 15-lap pole dash and led throughout. His top time was 13.265 seconds (81.417 mph) and he edged Ricky Weiss by 1.633 seconds at the flagstand.
Weiss will start second Saturday night. Jake Redetzke, Don Shaw and Ryan Mikkelson rounded out the top five.
RCS regulars Dustin Strand finished seventh, Joey Pederson ninth, Bill Mooney 10th and Shane Edginton 11th.
The Seitz race has become one of the biggest late model events each season in the Upper Midwest.
Patience will be a key during Saturday night's race, which includes a fuel stop roughly half way through the event.
"I just want a good car at the end," said Diemel. "You don't want to burn your car up in the first 60 laps."
On Friday, there were 48 late models that competed for one of the 12 starting positions in the pole dash. The remainder will compete again Saturday night to fill the rest of the feature field.
Overall, there were 168 cars that raced in four classes Friday, the second day of the three-day annual Seitz weekend.
Racing began at 7 p.m. and concluded around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
In other features, Thomas Kennedy won the 25-lap sprint feature. Mark Dobmeier, who started 19th, finished second, followed by Austin Pierce, Jade Hastings and Nick Omdahl. Kennedy posted the top time at 12.585 seconds.
Austin Hunter won the Midwest modifieds feature while Matt Gilbertson won the modifieds feature.
Five classes will compete Saturday night, meaning the car count at RCS could push 200.
River Cities Speedway
Friday's results
Midwest modifieds
First heat—1. Rick Hamel; 2. Brandon Bahr; 3. Les Schoon
Second heat—1. Eric Haugland; 2. Todd Johnson; 3. Scott Vasichek
Third heat—1. Matt Gilbertson; 2. Austin Hunter; 3. Ryan Schow
Fourth heat—1. Mike Nichols; 2. Cole Haugland; 3. Aaron Blacklance
Fifth heat—1. Hunter Hougard; 2. Troy Randall; 3. Gary Nelson
Sixth heat—1. Jeremy Lizakowski; 2. Victoria Stutsky; 3. Nick Koehler
First B main—1. Ryan Schroeder; 2. Matt Schow; 3. Terry Reilly
Second B main—1. Nate Reynolds; 2. Dylan Goplen; 3. Joe Henninger
Third B main—1. Jeff Nelson; 2. Zach Bruer; 3. Darren Boychuk
Feature—1. Hunter; 2. Lizakowski; 3. Gilbertson; 4. Randall; 5. Blacklance
Modifieds
First heat—1. Jonny Broking; 2. Zach Johnson; 3. Mike Stearns
Second heat—1. Cody Skytland; 2. Alex Guthmiller; 3. Scott Greef
Third heat—1. Jayson Good; 2. Nolan Olmstead; 3. Jason Thoennes
Fourth heat—1. A.J. Diemel; 2. Matt Gilbertson; 2. Dustin Strand
First B main—1. Bob Broking; 2. Bryce Borgen; 3. Ren Poluyko
Second B main—1. Tyler Peterson; 2. Aaron Holtan; 3. Ryan Schroeder
Feature—1. Gilbertson; 2. Diemel; 3. J. Broking; 4. Johnson; 5. Blake Jegtvig
Sprints
First heat—1. Chris Ranten; 2. Jackson Moffett; 3. Jade Hastings
Second heat—1. Dusty Zomer; 2. Wade Nygaard; 3. Zach Wilde
Third heat—1. Austin Pierce; 2. Thomas Kennedy; 3. Ty Hanten
B main—1. Mark Dobmeier; 2. Greg Nikitenko; 3. Tanner Wisk
Feature—1. Kennedy; 2. Dobmeier; 3. Pierce; 4. Hastings; 5. Nick Omdahl
Late models
First heat—1. Jeff Massingill; 2. Shane Edginton; 3. Ricky Weiss
Second heat—1. Don Shaw; 2. Joey Pederson; 3. Jake Redetzke
Third heat—1. Dustin Strand; 2. Bill Mooney; 3. Jeff Provinzino
Fourth heat—1. Ryan Mikkelson; 2. Dustin Hapka; 3. Troy Schill
Fifth heat—1. A.J. Diemel; 2. Zach Johnson; 3. Lance Matthees
Pole dash—1. Diemel; 2. Weiss; 3. Redetzke; 4. Shaw; 5. Mikkelson; 6. Massingill; 7. Strand; 8. Johnson; 9. Pederson; 10. Mooney; 11. Edginton; 12. Hapka