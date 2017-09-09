Big plays hurt Green Wave in loss to DGF

"We gave up a couple of big plays,'' Green Wave coach Ryan Kasowski said. "Those cost us. You feel like you might have them stopped, like you have something going, and they would spring something loose.''

Dilworth-G-F took advantage of a short Senior High punt to go on a 25-yard scoring drive capped by Trevor Dufault's 4-yard run for a 6-0 lead. It became 14-0 with 1:20 left in the first quarter when Taves slipped a tackle at the line of scrimmage, got outside and went 49 yards down the left sideline for a score.

"He (Taves) can make a few moves and if he has a seam, he can take it to the house,'' D-G-F coach Anthony Soderberg said. "He's a good athlete.''

That athleticism showed on the second-half kickoff, which Taves returned 55 yards to the Green Wave 26. Two plays later, Austin Bitker connected with Carter Kohler for a 17-yard touchdown pass.

"That one hurt,'' said Kasowski, whose team was without first-game rushing leader Jackson Galstad (injured). "We're more of a grind-it-out, chew-up-the-clock offense. With our style, it's hard to come back from being down that many points.''

Said Soderberg: "To go up from two to three touchdowns like that—boom, boom, boom—that was huge.''

Later in the third, Taves struck again with a 35-yard touchdown run. He finished with 134 yards rushing for the 1-1 Rebels.

Despite several big plays, Soderberg isn't sure if the Rebels are a big-play offense. "At the moment, we're trying to figure out what we are,'' Soderberg said. "We had some big plays tonight, which is nice. But we have a lot of new kids stepping into roles.''

The top threats for 0-2 Senior High were Ethan Trebil (57 yards rushing) and Carter Beck (6-of-10 passing for 50 yards).

"Our effort was way better than our first game,'' Kasowski said. "We need to fix some things as far as execution, but those are things we can fix.''