Bruins' big plays carry South over Red River

The first year head coach, however, won't complain about quick strikes, either.

South quarterback Tanner Dubois threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns as the Bruins beat the Roughriders 24-7 at Cushman Field.

Dubois hit on a 70-yard strike to Tanner Beaton in the first quarter and a 50-yard touchdown pass to Jamon Howard in the second.

"Tanner had his best game of the year," said Beaton, who had four catches for 101 yards. "Our offensive line played really well and our guys got open. We're really deep at receiver. We always think we can throw it on anybody."

Dubois finished 15-for-22 with no interceptions. His favorite target was Howard, who had five grabs for 120 yards.

"We have very explosive guys at wide receiver," Kosel said. "That's the fun thing as a coach. The struggle is trying to get them all the ball."

Dubois, who's 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, is in his first season as the starter. South's 2016 starter, Jack Pifer, is now a walk-on wide receiver at UND.

"He did all the work on his own this summer," Kosel said of Dubois. "He's really dedicated himself to be the guy. We're really impressed with him so far. He's had three great games."

South improved to 3-0, while Red River dropped to 0-3.

Red River struggled to get a rushing attack going, with the team's leading rusher Landon Haagenson ended with 20 yards on nine carries.

The Riders split time at quarterback between senior Sam Schumacher and sophomore Parker Monette.

Monette provided a spark, finishing 9-for-12 passing for 71 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Burian in the fourth quarter.

Schumacher ended 4-for-13 for 27 yards and two interceptions.

"There's a competition at quarterback right now and I don't know if it has resolved itself yet or if we have to do this again next week," Red River coach Vyrn Muir said. "We have to play the one helping us the most. We'll watch the film and make a decision. At some point, it has to shake itself out."

Both Red River and South play rivalry games next weekend. The Riders have Grand Forks Central and the Bruins play Fargo North.

"We commend our kids' effort," Muir said. "We play hard, but we play poorly at times and it kills us. Credit to South, though, they made their big plays."