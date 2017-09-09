Q: What is the most embarrassing song on your phone or iPod?

A: I don't the name of it but it sounds like .... (singing) "taking my way downtown." ... I think it's a 'Million miles' or 'Miles away.' I have that on my phone and my teammates think that's pretty funny.

Q: Where do you see yourself in five years?

A: Playing in the NFL or being an entrepreneur.

Q: Who is your hero?

A: Can I have two heroes? My dad and my uncle Lindsey. They are kind of my backbone, my support system. The way that they live, everything that they have been through to get to where they are in life today.

Q: What is one thing people don't know about you?

A: I am an excellent cook. I can cook anything your heart desires.

Q: What does being a Bison mean to you?

A: You're challenging yourself beyond normal expectations. Me being a transfer here, my process coming in was a lot different than a lot of other people. I had to get up to speed a lot faster, learn new things, go through a lot of challenges. I was forced to bring things out of me that I didn't even know that I had. I'm still going through that process. Just challenging yourself and challenging that greatness that is within you.