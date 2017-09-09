Senior Spotlight: Get to know Bison quarterback Cole Davis

Q: What is the most embarrassing song on your phone or iPod?

A: Sadly, it's probably something from 'One Direction.' They might be a guilty pleasure of mine.

Q: Where do you see yourself in five years?

A: I would hope to have locked down a career in either the agricultural industry or something in the business world. Location? Not sure. Maybe around Fargo or maybe back home in Kansas City.

Q: Who is your hero?

A: It would have to be my father. I've got three brothers. He raised us four boys to be godly young men, taught us how to treat woman, be respectful and be loyal to one another. If I could model what he was if I have kids some day, that would be perfect.

Q: What is one thing people don't know about you?

A: Both my little brothers play baseball at UAB, University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Q: What does being a Bison mean to you?

A: What comes to mind is 'Bison Pride.' Everyone has a certain definition of it ... you're going to hear everything from former players from culture to brotherhood. To me, it's being a part of something bigger than yourself. Being selfless, humble. Everything that everyone says about it rings true. It's the culture ... having to sacrifice, having to learn how to sacrifice for the greater good of the team. It really teaches you not just football, but later on in life. It's the stuff you can take with you then.