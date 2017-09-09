In high school, he did it four times at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium. That's where his Kimberly High School team played in four straight Wisconsin high school state championship games.

"It's a bigger place than here but there wasn't as nearly as many people at my state championship games," McCormick said. "But it helped a little bit being in a bigger atmosphere."

McCormick had his redshirt lifted late last week and played in the 72-7 opening-game win over Mississippi Valley State. It was a surprise in the sense NDSU coaches earlier in the week said it was going to be Spencer Waege from Watertown, S.D., who was going to have his redshirt lifted at defensive end.

Both were on alert after senior defensive end Greg Menard went down with a knee injury at the beginning of August.

"The coaches did a great job of preparing me and Spencer to be ready if they needed us at any point of the season," McCormick said. "When Greg got hurt, we were both ready to take on the challenges to hopefully be prepared."

Defensive line coach Nick Goeser said he expects McCormick to play around 10 snaps Saturday when the Bison play at Eastern Washington. Goeser credits defensive ends coach Buddha Williams with bringing McCormick along at the right pace in fall camp.

"There are a couple things with Logan that allowed us to play him on Saturday," Goeser said. "No. 1, I don't think it was too big of a stage for him. He comes from a program that has had an unbelievable amount of success and he's played in big situations. The other thing is he's extremely smart. He's a high ACT guy and is really good in school. You have to tell him once and he's going to pick it up."

NDSU also lifted the redshirt of cornerback Josh Hayes from Lakeland, Fla., last week.

Second time around vs. Gubrud

NDSU didn't know a whole lot about Eastern Washington quarterback Gage Gubrud when the teams took the field last year. The Bison had one game of film on Gubrud last year and that was impressive — a 45-42 EWU upset over Washington State.

Gubrud was 34 of 40 passing with five touchdowns in that game. Still, seeing Gubrud in person was an education for NDSU. He threw for 450 yards against the Bison.

"He's a tough competitor, he was way more mobile than what we thought he would be," said Bison safety Tre Dempsey. "He does a great job of extending plays."

Gubrud went on to have a year worthy of one of the best-ever in FCS. He completed 386 of 570 passes for 5,160 yards and 48 touchdowns. He's the prototype to operate the spread offense.

"They have so many options for the quarterback to go to," Dempsey said. "They spread the field out so much. Sometimes you have to be up and sometimes you have to be deep, that's the challenge when to be where. I think playing them last year helped us out, helped us get a feel for them this year."

Around the Missouri Valley

If Western Illinois is going to get off to a successful start to its season, the Leathernecks will have to be road warriors. All three non-conference games are on the road — the first time since 1935 WIU has had to do that.

So far, so good. Western opened the season with an impressive 41-14 win at Tennessee Tech. It travels to Northern Arizona this weekend and plays at Coastal Carolina next week. Coastal is currently in the midst of a transition to FBS.

Sophomore Max Norris, the backup to starting running back Steve McShane, had 133 yards rushing against Tech.

It's a heavy day for Missouri Valley vs. Big Sky conference matchups with the most heavily contested expected to be Cal Poly at Northern Iowa. The Mustangs were a preseason favorite for a high finish in the Big Sky, but face the prospect of starting 0-3 after dropping games to Colgate at home and FBS San Jose State on the road. Northern Iowa had a decent day offensively, but not so much on defense in a 42-24 loss at Iowa State. UNI has won the last six meetings against Cal Poly.

Etc. etc. etc.

• Bison kicker Cam Pedersen tied a 49-year-old school record last week when he successfully kicked 10 extra points in the win over Mississippi Valley. The record was set by Ken Blazei in 1968 against Augustana College.

• Junior center Tanner Volson was named the Missouri Valley Offensive Lineman of the Week. He graded out at 100 percent and the Bison averaged 17.5 yards per carry while he was in the game.

• Lance Dunn's 147 yards and Ty Brooks' 127 put two NDSU backs over 100 yards for the first time since 2015 when King Frazier and Easton Stick did it at Southern Illinois. Frazier had 177 and Stick 130.