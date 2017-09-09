Five things to know about Eastern Washington

2

Cheney, with a population of more than 10,000, was named for Boston railroad tycoon Benjamin Pierce Cheney. At an elevation of 2,400 feet, Cheney is the highest point on the railroads between Spokane and Portland. The Fairchild Air Force Base, located about seven miles north of Cheney, has been a key part of the U.S. defense strategy.

3

Notable alumni at Eastern Washington include: Colin Cowherd, host of the radio show 'The Herd with Colin Cowherd'; Jim McElwain, head football coach at Florida; Todd McFarlane, creator of the 'Spawn' comic book series and co-owner of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers; Jess Walter, No. 1 New York Times best-selling author; Tom Sneva, former race car driver who was the 1983 winner of the Indianapolis 500.

4

Eastern Washington has three national championships, including football (2011 NCAA Division I FCS), wrestling (1977 NAIA) and men's cross country (1982 NCAA Division II). The year the Eagles won the FCS football title, they claimed an overtime home quarterfinal win over North Dakota State — who would win the FCS championship for the next five years.

5

Eastern Washington began fielding a football team in 1901, when the team nickname was the Savages. It competed at the NAIA level until 1977 losing in the 1967 national championship game. Eastern moved the NCAA Division II level in 1978 and the FCS level in 1984. It joined the Big Sky Conference in 1987, after being denied membership in 1985.