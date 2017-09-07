Gophers don't need props to recognize value of takeaways

For all the flash P.J. Fleck has brought to the Gophers program in his first nine months, the new head coach sticks to facts when addressing turnover margin — the statistic he views most important to the game. On Tuesday, Sept. 5, he pointed to a basic chart on the side wall in the team meeting room at the Gibson-Nagurski Football Complex.

The chart tracking Big Ten teams doesn't dazzle, but it does prove a point. Maryland's plus-three in turnover margin propelled the Terrapins to a 51-41 upset victory at then-ranked Texas. Wisconsin's plus-two propelled its 59-10 win over Utah State, and Ohio State's plus-three led to 17 points in a 49-21 come-from-behind victory over Indiana.

The Gophers were even in turnover margin in their 17-7 win over Buffalo in the season opener, but Fleck has harped on the mistake made and the opportunities lost. He called quarterback Conor Rhoda's interception in the red zone "catastrophic." And while safety Jacob Huff's interception was nice, Fleck lamented Thomas Barber and Kiondre Thomas dropping what he thought should have been picks at other stages of the game.

"That's how we teach the process here of becoming a champion, not just the (win) — because there's always things behind the result," Fleck said.

Shucking the gold chain or other gimmicks, Gophers defensive coordinator Robb Smith said the admiration of Fleck is a prize in itself. After Huff made the interception, Fleck jumped on his safety's back on the sideline.

Behind the ubiquitous mantra "Row the Boat," the phrase "The Ball is the Program" might be the next most vital terminology used at U football practices. The white board in the front of the team meeting room still holds tallies tracking ball disruptions during fall camp.

"It's ingrained into our guys," Smith said. "The trained behavior has to become the instinct now."

Smith said the baseline for turnovers lies in their acronym CTOTTY — Catch The Ones They Throw You. With the Gophers leading 14-7 in the second quarter against Buffalo, defensive end Winston DeLattiboudere tipped quarterback Tyree Jackson's pass up, but Barber couldn't control the ball when he dove to the ground to catch it.

"We've got to take advantage of every opportunity we have," Smith said.

After Huff's interception, a Jackson pass went through the arms of Johnathan Hawkins and quickly hit a screened-out Antoine Winfield Jr. The ball popped up in the air, but Thomas couldn't catch it. On TV, Fleck was seen getting off his knee after the near turnover.

While Winfield had an impressive stat line — seven tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, two pass breakups and a blocked field goal — he called his performance "average."

"I could have played better coverage; I could have made more plays; I could have had an interception," Winfield said.

Overall, while the Gophers' offense was stuck in first gear with seven straight scoreless possessions, the U defense kept Buffalo in check over the final three quarters. After giving up seven points and 144 yards in the first quarter, they gave up no points and 118 yards the rest of the game.

Buffalo's biggest plays were the 50-yard completion to receiver Anthony Johnson, with Thomas in coverage, and Johnson's ensuing 16-yard touchdown catch, which came over Antonio Shenault. Jackson had a lot of time in the pocket on those plays.

The Gophers had roughly nine pressures and one sack on Jackson. DeLattiboudere and Gary Moore each deflected passes at the line of scrimmage.

Smith's defense used only two defensive linemen on some plays, with four linebackers or standup defensive ends near the line of scrimmage to disguise where the blitz might come from. Sometimes, two blitzed from the outside or two came up the middle.

On Huff's interception, Barber looped inside to get in Jackson's face and force him to throw off his back foot. With the Gophers clinging to a 14-7 lead in the fourth quarter, linebacker Jon Celestin blitzed up the middle and pressured Jackson to force an incompletion on third down.

"We wanted to change the picture consistently throughout the game," Smith said. "You never want to give the same consistent looks, and if you can keep mixing it up, sometimes it increases your odds for success."