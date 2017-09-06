UND sweeps NDSU in front of a sellout crowd at the Betty

Ten minutes before the 7 p.m. opening serve, Hodgson was spanning the entryway yelling out that the Betty was near capacity.

By 8:45 p.m., Hodgson was standing in the middle of 10th Ave. North., directing traffic home.

UND, in front of a program-record sellout of 3,140 fans, swept NDSU 25-18, 25-9, 25-13 to improve to 10-1 on the season.

"In my entire life, that was the best crowd I've ever been in front of," said UND junior Jordan Vail, a Baylor transfer. "The atmosphere was great. The crowd was going wild."

The 3,140 attendance mark is the second highest in the history of the Betty. It tops the all-time volleyball mark of 2,688 against NDSU in 2013.

UND had to turn fans away at the door on Wednesday and the total attendance figure ended just two fans short of the all-time Betty mark set in November of 2013 when UND and NDSU played in men's basketball for the first time in the Division I era away from the REA.

"Are you kidding me?" UND coach Mark Pryor said. "I couldn't find empty seats, and we were actively looking. That's great that we have that much support. A lot of people throw this word around, but we're really blessed.

"This is why I came here and believe in this place. We can make this place an event. It's on us now to keep delivering good entertainment."

After a fairly tight first set, UND won the next two sets with relative ease.

The Fighting Hawks, the NCAA wins leader at this point in the season, were led by Faith Dooley's nine kills. Vail and Ashley Bruggeman added seven kills, while Sydney Griffin handed out 31 assists .

Pryor pointed to hitting errors as the key statistic. UND had 10 and NDSU had 28.

"That's 18 points in one stat," Pryor said. "They had younger kids who weren't used to that environment. They will be. They have some talent over there. I think they're set up for success in the Summit in the long run. I'm looking forward to playing them home and away every year like it should have been for a long time."

UND will join the Summit League in 2018.

North Dakota State, which dropped to 4-3, was led by McKenzie Burke's 13 kills.

"Our biggest thing is learning," NDSU interim head coach Jennifer Lopez said. "Being in an environment like this and a high-level game ... I think we saw a lot of things we can continue to work on. We're trying to improve every day. I'm excited for what we can do next."