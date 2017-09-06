Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said Whalen did an "unbelievable job keeping herself connected" while she was out, essentially serving as a coach on the sideline, from talking with players to suggesting to Reeve when certain players should come out of the game for breathers.

"Any time she spoke, I asked her to repeat what she said because she sees things," Reeve said. "Just a smart basketball mind. Obviously, somebody who's got a future in coaching."

But that future isn't now, as Whalen will be quick to remind you. She yearns to be back on the court, and she finally made her return to team practice on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

"The only time we don't have her is on the court, but that's a really big time to not have her," Reeve said of her point guard's absence. "There's nothing like having Lindsay Whalen on the floor, directing things."

The floor general's return comes at a good time for Minnesota, which opens its playoff run next Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Williams Arena against an opponent that won't be determined until Sunday.

The Lynx struggled without Whalen, losing four of the 10 games they played without their leader, though Reeve wasn't willing to chalk all of those struggles up to the absence of one player.

"It would make sense that you're rocking and rolling, you're 20-2, then all of a sudden you're 4-5 so you kind of go, 'OK, that must have been Lindsay that was running this thing,' " Reeve said.

But Reeve suggested there would always be struggles when new players are introduced into the fold, as Renee Montgomery had to learn how to play with the rest of the starters, and vice versa. And Reeve said the coaching staff had pointed to August for "a long, long time" as a potential rough patch as the Lynx played a difficult schedule filled with road games.

"I'm not sure what our record would have been if Lindsay was out there. I don't know," Reeve said. "But I suspect it would have been a tough stretch either way. But certainly, I think we felt like we were out of sync in the first few games (Whalen was out). But at the end of the day I think if (Sylvia Fowles) plays well in all those games, it probably doesn't matter who the point guard is, and that didn't happen."

It's a moot point now, as the Lynx regained their rhythm, winning their final three games of the regular season to secure the WNBA's top seed with a 27-7 record. Now they get Whalen back, and the hope is their leader's legs are well-rested.

"That's always the rest-or-rust type of thing," Reeve said. "She hasn't played a game, so the next time she plays is going to be in the WNBA playoffs. But Lindsay is just so experienced that I just don't see that being a factor."

There were already positive signs in terms of Whalen's game readiness as of Wednesday. Reeve said she didn't notice any issues with the guard's endurance, though Whalen felt as though she was knocking some rust off.

"Her vision was really good, her patience and what she was doing was really good," Reeve said. "I suspect that she probably felt like she didn't play all that well because she hasn't done it in a while and she's her toughest critic. I thought she had a nice practice."

Reeve said Whalen didn't use her left hand as often as usual but thought that was a smart choice as she eases her way back.

"I wasn't going to try to block anybody's shot with my left hand today," Whalen joked. "It's my left hand. Coaches have been talking to me since I was 8 years old to use my left hand more. I feel like I managed fine. It'll probably be an everyday thing. Since last Thursday I've seen so many improvements. ... I think every day I'll be a little more comfortable, and I'll be able to do a little more each day."

Fortunately, for Whalen and the Lynx, there are five more days until Minnesota's playoffs begin.

"I'm just excited today to be back in practice after being out for a while," Whalen said. "Now, it's just getting back into the flow and the rhythm and everything. It's good to have these extra days, since we have homecourt, to get back into the gym and get some good practice in."