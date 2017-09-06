Wednesday's local clipboard

The event is from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will take place on the concourse level in the main arena. There is no admission charge.

The men's hockey team will be in attendance and available to sign autographs throughout the duration of the event, along with select individuals taking part in a question-and-answer session.

A free lunch will be provided to fans courtesy of Midco Sports Network, and fans will receive a Fighting Hawks replica hockey stick and puck while supplies last. One fan will also be selected to win Beats headphones.

Fans will be limited to one outside item for autographs. UND Athletics will be providing official 2017-18 schedule posters to be used for autographs.

College soccer

UMC game in Florida canceled: The Minnesota Crookston women's soccer game schedule for Saturday against Rollins College in Winter Park, Fla., has been cancelled due to Hurricane Irma's impending impact on the state of Florida this weekend. The game will not be rescheduled.

"After consultation with Rollins College, our game on Saturday has been cancelled," said UMC coach Joe Alianiello. "We are disappointed that we cannot take on another quality opponent and head down to Florida. When it comes down to it, though, the most important thing is our players' safety and we did not want to put our players in harm's way due to the potential effects of Hurricane Irma. I want to thank Coach Alicia Schuck for her part in this decision as well as the administration of Rollins College. We will keep them, as well as those that will be affected by Hurricane Irma in our thoughts during this difficult time."

Rollins College has canceled classes on Friday and has asked students who can leave campus to do so before Hurricane Irma's possible arrival.

College athletics

UND teams with Red Cross: UND student-athletes are teaming up with the American Red Cross to help provide relief for people affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The UND basketball and hockey teams are donating team apparel (including shoes) to hurricane victims. Additionally, UND's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) encourages Fighting Hawks fans to donate financial contributions by visiting the following link: https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/undathletics-emp

UND SAAC President Lyndsay Hathaway, a junior outfielder on the softball team, said her fellow student-athletes have many ties to the Houston area and encouraged SAAC to take a lead role in organizing aid efforts.

"This is a great opportunity for our UND family and athletics department to help those affected by disaster, similar to what happened to our Grand Forks community following the flood of 1997," said Hathaway.