A strong example: When Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson went down with an injury early in the 2016 season, Matt Asiata saw more playing time and scored six touchdowns throughout the season. Fantasy team owners who had Asiata stashed on their bench dealt a double blow to those who drafted Peterson high in the first round: Not only were they without a key part of their offense, Peterson owners couldn't simply plug in his backup, who proved to be a serviceable flex option.

But be warned: You need to consider the team's situation when adding a handcuff to your roster. If Cincinnati wideout A.J. Green becomes unavailable, don't expect the Bengals to give backups Tyler Boyd or Cody Core the same workload Green would normally get.

With that in mind, here are a few guys I like as handcuffs:

Running backs: McFadden, Prosise, Banyard

Darren McFadden is a must-own in all leagues. The Dallas running back will take over for Ezekiel Elliott in Week 2 while the second-year star serves a six-game suspension. C.J. Prosise will have standalone value in Seattle, but Thomas Rawls and Eddie Lacy bruise easier than dropped peach at the grocery store. It's a near certainty one or both get hurt this year, paving the way for big Prosise games. Joe Banyard, a former Viking, sits buried third on Buffalo's depth chart, but LeSean McCoy will get a lot of use this season. If he wears down, it'll be up to fullback hybrid Mike Tolbert and Banyard to fill his shoes. In that poor Bills offense, I'd take Banyard to get a ton of usage if McCoy needs rest.

Wide receiver: Benjamin, Matthews

The San Diego Chargers were long the subject of bad luck, putting a whopping 27 players on injured reserve last season. Now in Los Angeles, it would be smart to pick up Travis Benjamin, as starter Keenan Allen has played in just nine games in the past two seasons. Rishard Matthews performed well in Tennessee last season, but is now stuck behind rookie Corey Davis and free agent Eric Decker. If either of the latter struggle, Matthews could see an expanded role.

Others: options abound at TE, QB

In standard formats, I next to never recommend keeping more than one tight end or quarterback on your roster. Having more options at other positions makes more sense, as typical leagues allow you to start two to three running backs and wide receivers apiece, compared to just one QB and TE.

But, if you insist on carrying a tight end handcuff, consider Philadelphia's Brent Celek. North Dakota's shining star, Carson Wentz, made heavy use of tight end Zach Ertz during his rookie season. Celek is a capable receiver that could fill in well.

In deep leagues that find having a second quarterback advantageous, pick up New England's Jimmy Garoppolo. Tom Brady's 40 years old, and while he's often regarded as the greatest QB of all time, he's gotta slow down sometime, right? Right?

Don't do it

Here's a quick look at few players I'm not big on for the league's opening week:

— Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo: TyGod was the savior of my season last year, but the cards are stacked against the dual threat. Playing for a new coach, passing to fewer proven targets and recovering from a preseason concussion, Taylor should sit on the fantasy bench against the Jets.

— DeAndre Hopkins, Houston: Hopkins just signed a massive contract extension, but maybe that money should have gone towards upgrading at quarterback. Until Tom Savage proves he can hang, the immensely talented Hopkins can't be counted on for WR1 production.

— Kareem Hunt, Kansas City: With Spencer Ware out for the season, Hunt looks to be a top-12 fantasy running back this season... but don't expect him to start out strong against New England, which allowed the fewest rushing touchdowns in the league in 2016.