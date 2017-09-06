Tuesday's clipboard

Zero.

Doesn't matter, said right tackle Mike Remmers.

"It doesn't matter if we got 100 snaps or no snaps, we're all going to go out there and fight," Remmers said Tuesday.

Because the Vikings released left guard Alex Boone on Saturday and replaced him with Nick Easton, the entire offensive line will line up together for the first time in Monday night's regular-season opener against New Orleans at U.S. Bank Stadium.

It wasn't a very good preseason for Minnesota's first-team offensive line. Quarterback Sam Bradford was sacked five times, and the offense scored only three points in 12 possessions.

Women's tennis: American Sloane Stephens reached the U.S. Open semifinals for the first time, and Venus Williams is back in the final four for the first time since 2010.

Stephens outlasted Anastasija Sevastova in a quarterfinal match Tuesday, and Williams won an epic three-set battle with Petra Kvitova in New York.

The unseeded Stephens corralled a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4) decision in the two-hour, 29-minute tussle to record a 13th victory in her past 15 matches.

Williams, the No. 9 seed, survived a two-hour, 35-minute tussle with the 13th-seeded Kvitova for a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (2) victory.

Local clips

Eagles sweep: Jessica Remer finished with 13 kills to lead East Grand Forks Sacred Heart past Fisher-Climax on Tuesday. Ivy Edwards added six kills and Molly Hanson finished with 23 assists for the Eagles.

Packers top Central in soccer: West Fargo's Telvin Vah scored at 2 minutes en route to the Packer's 5-0 win over Grand Forks Central on Tuesday night. Nicholas Dohman finished with nine saves for Central. "West Fargo used its speed and athleticism to jump out on us from the start," said Central coach George DuBois. "It's hard to play the way you want to play when you continuously concede early. We've got a week off now to address some of our issues from the first half of the season."

Senior High wins: Conner Tice scored two goals to lead East Grand Forks Senior High past Pelican Rapids 4-1 on Tuesday night. Abdinajib Abdi and Parker Anderson also scored for the Green Wave. Drew Kallock finished with six saves in goal for the Wave.

Wave upend Moorhead: East Grand Forks downed Moorhead 4-3 on Tuesday in a long day at the courts. The Wave received singles wins from Jenna Dietrich, Maggie Dietrich, and Kate Johnson while the first doubles team of Bailey McMahon and McKenna Aitchison also won.

"This was such a crazy, long back and forth night of tennis," said Senior High coach Kyle Hanson. "I've never seen so many long, close matches. Jenna was the only one who didn't have to play a nail-biter. She played great and hopefully is building some confidence as we head more into section matches.

"Everyone else was so evenly matched that they had a two hour or so match and had to play the always nerve-wracking tie breaks."

Senior High downs Bemidji: Kora Jordheim's overtime goal gave East Grand Forks Senior High a 2-1 win over Bemidji on Tuesday night. Jordheim scored both EGF goals and Kenzie Whalen finished with 17 saves in net. "It was a huge section win for our team," said EGF coach Jessica Bina. "Bemidji came out hard and strong and Kenz closed the door. Kora was able to break the backline a few times and that was the difference. We got stronger as the game went on."

Sheyenne downs Red River: West Fargo Sheyenne scored two second-half goals to down Grand Forks Red River 2-1 on Tuesday. Maxx Andrade scored for the Riders.