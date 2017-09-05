Riders sweep

The combined 18 kill points by Steffen and Mulroy nearly matched the point total generated by the entire Central offense, which had 12 kills and seven aces.

"We need to work on our offense,'' Central coach Katie Arthur said. "We see glimpses of potential. But we need to be more consistent. We need to earn more points.''

Korri Gust had five kills and two service aces, as well as a match-high 18 kills, to lead the scrappy Knights.

But that wasn't close to matching up with Red River's attack, which included 33 kills, three blocks and seven service aces. The Riders had balance, with Alexis Brown getting six kills and Kaylee Lancaster producing six points on four kills and two service aces.

"Maggie is an explosive player, a go-to player in critical situations,'' Red River coach Carolyn Olson said. "It's nice to have that experience she brings. And Alyssa had a good match.

"We are still growing. We're learning each day and we will be for awhile because we're inexperienced at a lot of positions.''

Central stayed within striking distance in the first and third sets.

The Knights were within 17-15 in the opener, but a 5-0 Red River run put the set out of reach.

In the final set, Central was down only 13-11. But Kenady Steffan (three service aces, match-high 16 assists) served a 7-0 run and the Roughriders finished with four unanswered points, with Brown putting down a kill for match point.

"Their runs hurt us,'' Arthur said. "Stopping runs of other teams has been difficult for us because we're still working to find ways to earn our own points.''

Red River had at least three runs of three or more unanswered points in each set.

For Red River, the ability to put together runs was a change coming off back-to-back five-set losses to Fargo Shanley and Fargo North.

"That's what has killed us the last few matches, giving up those runs,'' Olson said. "It was nice to be on the other side of that.''

Red River improved to 4-6 while Central dropped to 2-7.