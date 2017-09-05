Attorneys for the league said in federal court in Texas that Elliott will be eligible to play for the Cowboys against the New York Giants in Sunday night's nationally televised opener in Arlington, Texas. The court is set to rule by Friday on a request by the NFL Players Association for a temporary restraining order that would keep the suspension on hold beyond this weekend. So, as things stand, Elliott's six-game suspension would begin in Week 2 of the season, pending the court's ruling.

Harold Henderson, the former labor-relations executive for the league who was assigned by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to hear and resolve Elliott's appeal, rejected it and reaffirmed the suspension imposed by Goodell under the sport's personal conduct policy.

"We received Arbitrator Harold Henderson's decision to uphold Mr. Elliott's suspension of six games," said a written statement released by Elliott's attorneys Tuesday night. "We are extremely disappointed with Mr. Henderson's inability to navigate through league politics, and follow the evidence and, most importantly, his [conscience].

"The evidence that Mr. Elliott and his team presented on appeal clearly demonstrated that Mr. Elliott was the victim of a conspiracy orchestrated by the National Football League and its officers to keep exonerating evidence from the decision-makers, including the advisors and Roger Goodell. The only just decision was to overturn the suspension in its entirety. Mr. Elliott is looking forward to having his day in federal court where the playing field will be level and the NFL will have to answer for its unfair and unjust practices."

The league declined further comment Tuesday night, saying through a spokesman that Henderson's ruling spoke for itself. The NFLPA did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

If the suspension stands, Elliott would play the opener and then miss games against the Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers and Washington Redskins. He would be eligible to return for a Nov. 5 game at home against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Two people familiar with the NFL's inner workings had said earlier Tuesday that the league did not regard 4 p.m. Tuesday as the deadline by which Elliott's appeal had to be resolved for his suspension to take effect this week. That is the generally followed practice in such disciplinary matters, but it is not a formal rule.

The league reversed course in court later Tuesday, however, and said it would allow Elliott to play this weekend. U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant III is set to make his ruling by Friday evening. If Mazzant grants the request for a temporary restraining order, Elliott would remain eligible to play while his case is pending.

The six-game suspension is the baseline penalty for a first offense of domestic violence under the terms of the revised personal conduct policy enacted by the league and the owners of the teams in December 2014.

The NFL, after a lengthy investigation, determined that Elliott, in its view, was violent toward his then-girlfriend in a series of incidents last year. Authorities in Columbus, Ohio, did not charge Elliott with a crime. But the personal conduct policy does not require that a player be charged with or convicted of a crime for the league to take disciplinary action.

The NFLPA and Elliott's legal representatives argued in his appeal that the league ignored evidence raising doubts about the credibility of Elliott's accuser and conducted a flawed investigation. But Henderson sided with Goodell and the league.