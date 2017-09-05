Chris Gimenez and Bartolo Colon, Tuesday night's starter, had a nice rapport in Castro's absence — in two starts, Colon was 1-0 with a 2.84 earned-run average on 19 hits and one walk in 12 2/3 innings — but manager Paul Molitor was just happy to have Castro back for Tuesday night's game against the Rays in St. Petersburg.

"I haven't bought into the fact that the marriage of the battery team needs to be consistent," Molitor said. "Obviously, some guys seem to have better results with different people, but Jason's our No. 1 catcher and I think Colon's probably one of the easiest guys on our staff to catch."

Castro was activated from the seven-day disabled list in time for Monday's game but was limited to a pinch-hit appearance in an 11-4 loss at Tropicana Field.

"We talked yesterday about the best way to get him integrated back into the club," Molitor said. "To catch a lot of innings is not as easy as a lot of people might think when you haven't done it for a couple of weeks. We tried to come up with a plan to spread out the first couple of outings and thought today and Thursday would be a good start."

Grossman's back

Outfielder Robbie Grossman was activated from a short rehab stint at Triple-A Rochester and inserted into the lineup as designated hitter. He had been out since fracturing his thumb in a collision with center fielder Byron Buxton on Aug. 17.

The switch hitter was 1 for 7 with a walk in two games with the Red Wings, whose season came to and end Monday in a 10-1 loss to Pawtucket.

"Robbie had a couple of good days in Rochester," Molitor said. "I'm glad to hear that his right-handed swing has come along faster than anticipated. I'm going to watch him today to see how much confidence I have from the right side, but I know he can swing left-handed."

The Rays started right-hander Jake Odorizzi (7-7, 4.85 ERA).

Grossman was batting .243 with seven home runs, 35 runs batted in and 60 walks in 98 games, 89 as designated hitter.

"He was out for a bit, but he was in there tracking pitches and doing some things in the cage as far as one-handed drills and keeping himself sharp," Molitor said. "You get a couple days of at-bats, we feel pretty good about it."

Protection promotion

The Twins selected the contract of right-hander Michael Tonkin and made him available in the bullpen, although he might not pitch much down the stretch.

"It's more of a protection here," Molitor said. "I told him, 'I'm not sure how much you'll get to pitch, but you deserve to be back here.' I'm happy about that."

Tonkin appeared in nine games for the Twins this season, allowing 11 runs, eight earned, in 11 innings of relief, but was lights out in 31 relief appearances for the Red Wings, 4-2 with a 1.78 ERA.

He gave up 31 hits and 13 walks in 41 2/3 innings pitched and only one home run. The difference, Molitor said, was Tonkin's command of his slider.

"When I inquired with the Triple-A manager (Mike Quade), he said (Tonkin) was his most reliable guy coming down the stretch as far as getting big outs in big games, and that means something," Molitor said.

Briefly

Left-hander Adalberto Mejía (elbow) will had his rehab assignment transferred from Rochester to Double-A Chattanooga, where the Lookouts have made the postseason. "We're going to take the opportunity to get him stretched out so that when he comes back he'll probably be ready to throw close to a hundred pitches," Molitor said. ... Leftt-hander Dietrich Enns (shoulder) was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Chattanooga. The Twins have 32 players on their active roster: 17 pitchers, three catchers, seven infielders and five outfielders.