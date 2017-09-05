"After everyone picked their jaws up off the floor, one said (UND would go) 5-5, one said 6-4 and one said 7-3," UND head coach Mark Pryor said. "I'm not telling you who said what."

So even the Fighting Hawks' coaching staff is a little surprised UND is 9-1 heading into tonight's 7 p.m. matchup with North Dakota State at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

UND leads the NCAA in wins. Only one other school has more than six (Stephen F. Austin has seven).

The Fighting Hawks are now ranked No. 13 in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Top 25 poll, which includes teams from outside the Power 5 conferences.

The reason for the UND coaching staff's doubts to start the year were based on some lofty RPI rankings of 2016.

The first 10 games included four opponents that finished in the top 100 of last season's RPI rankings. UNLV was 30, Georgia Tech was 49, New Mexico State was 79th and Ole Miss was 95th.

UND finished 92 in the final RPI rankings en route to the program's first NCAA tournament appearance.

Georgia Tech was the only team to beat UND this season.

North Dakota State, meanwhile, is off to a 4-2 start and winners of four straight, including wins over Big Sky Conference foes Northern Colorado and Weber State.

The Bison are led by interim head coach Jennifer Lopez, who is in her first season after two years as an assistant coach. She was also a standout player for the Bison.

NDSU owns the all-time series with 70 victories in 79 meetings, although UND has had the best of the Bison in the Division I era (5-2).

UND hasn't lost to NDSU at the Betty (3-0).

Although Pryor knows the significance of the in-state rivalry, the fourth-year coach has downplayed the matchup a bit this week.

"This match is less than three percent of our entire season," he said. "I expect (NDSU) is going to be really motivated.

"No matter how much you prepare, it's more about controlling emotions than anything else. We don't prepare for it any differently and don't talk about it any differently. We'll go in, do our thing and if that's enough, that's enough."