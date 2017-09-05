Another Rider romp in girls golf

"We're competing for ourselves, to have the best rounds we can have.''

The formula is working. The Roughriders continued their domination of Eastern Dakota Conference opponents Tuesday by winning the title in the Red River Invitational meet at King's Walk. Red River shot a 335 to beat runner-up West Fargo Sheyenne by 19 strokes. Grand Forks Central was eighth with a 416.

The 19-stroke advantage, while sizable, brought down Red River's average margin of victory against EDC opponents. Red River, which hasn't been beaten by an EDC team this season, has an average winning margin of 26 strokes against conference teams; it was 26.7 entering Tuesday's meet.

"I knew coming into the season that we had a solid group,'' Red River coach Eric Sanders said. "The rarity is that we have six girls whose scores can count (to the team score), and count with a good score. I don't know if other teams have that quality depth.

"And its competitive enough on the team that they all want to be in the mix, to play well enough to get individual scores counting to our team score.''

There was quality depth Tuesday.

Maggie Manson of West Fargo Sheyenne was medalist, shooting a 75 to edge runner-up Morgan Hetletved of Red River by two strokes. The Roughriders had five individuals in the top 10 with Seaver (85, fourth), Samantha DeBeltz (86, tied for fifth), Lexi Laframboise (87, eighth) and Lily Bredemeier (89, tied for ninth).

Only 15 players shot 92 or better in the windy conditions. Red River's sixth golfer, Kelly DeBeltz, was one of those 15 with a 92.

Seaver said experience has been a big factor in the success of the Roughriders, who finished second at last season's state meet.

"We have a lot of pretty old players,'' said Seaver, one of three seniors in the lineup. "Most of us have been playing since we were seventh-graders. And most of the players on other teams seem to be younger.''

Said Sanders: "We know that if we play our best, we'll feel pretty good as a team at the end of the day.''

Grand Forks Central was led by Taiylor Ellingson, who shot a 94.