Dickerson leads Rays past Twins 11-4

The Rays (69-70) entered the night four games back of Minnesota (71-66) and made up ground in the chase for the final American League wild card.

Starter Alex Cobb (10-9) held the Twins to one run in 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven, outdueling Twins starter Jose Berrios (12-7). The 11 runs were the most for the Rays in a home game since they scored 15 against the Orioles on June 23.

Dickerson broke out an 0-for-13 slump with a solo home run in the second inning, then helped break open a 2-1 game with an RBI double in the sixth, later scoring on a two-run single that was Kevin Kiermaier's third hit of the night.

Logan Morrison added a solo home run—his 36th of the season—for a 7-1 lead in the seventh.

Minnesota got a two-run home run from Brian Dozier—his 28th of the year—to cut the lead to 7-3 in the eighth.

Tampa Bay tagged on four runs in the bottom of the inning, two on a bases-loaded single by Evan Longoria.

The Rays bounced back after back-to-back losses to the White Sox, starting a pivotal series with a solid night both pitching and hitting to cool off the Twins, who had scored 27 runs in a three-game series with the Royals. They had gone 6-3 in their last nine games to take control of the second wild card.

Rays outfielder Steven Souza collided with Twins catcher Mitch Garver on a play at the plate in the sixth inning and was replaced in the top of the seventh by Peter Bourjos in right field. There was no immediate word on Souza's injury.

The Rays led 2-1 after five innings, thanks to strong pitching from Cobb, who held the Twins to one run through five innings.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, as Byron Buxton singled, stole second and scored on an RBI single by Max Kepler. Those were the Twins' only two hits Cobb allowed through five innings, allowing the Rays to catch up at the plate.

The Rays tied the game on Dickerson's second-inning solo home run—his 26th of the season.

Kiermaier had doubled to lead off the game, took third on a passed ball with no outs but was stranded there.

In the third, Kiermaier led off with a single, stole second and scored on a two-out bloop single by Longoria, which dropped in front of Kepler in right field for a 2-1 lead.

Berrios struck out seven batters in the first five innings, but gave up five hits.