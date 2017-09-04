Thomas shoots 66 to beat Spieth by three shots at TPC Boston

Thomas emerged from a three-way tussle to beat Jordan Spieth by three strokes at TPC Boston, with Australian Marc Leishman another shot back in third place.

Thomas carded 66 to finish at 17-under-par 267, while Spieth bogeyed the last to shoot 67.

Leishman, who led by two shots with nine holes left, faded with a 70.

Thomas struck a tree with his tee shot at the 10th hole but had an unobstructed view of the green, and later received a free drop from heavy rough at the 16th hole when a sprinkler head interfered with his stance. He parred both holes.