Cain, Cabrera deliver big hits in Royals' 5-4 win over Twins

Cain's triple came shortly after Twins manager Paul Molitor was ejected by home plate umpire Marty Foster. Molitor was tossed after arguing when Cain checked his swing on an apparent third strike.

Two pitches later, Cain's two-out triple over the head of center fielder Byron Buxton put the Royals up 5-4. Cain was thrown out at the plate on the play, but the big hit gave Kansas City a lead it never relinquished.

Minnesota entered with a one-game lead for the second wild-card spot. The Twins are trying to hold off the Los Angeles Angels and a host of other teams for the final playoff spot in the American League.

One day after hitting two homers and driving in six runs, Twins third baseman Eduardo Escobar stayed hot. His two-run blast in the fifth inning—two batters after a leadoff triple by Byron Buxton—put Minnesota up 2-1. It was the 15th home run of the season for Escobar.

Kansas City wasted no time responding. A leadoff single in the sixth by Cain was followed by a two-run shot off the bat of Cabrera for a 3-2 Royals' lead.

Minnesota took the lead back in the bottom of the sixth. After a Royals' error kept the inning alive, Buxton blooped a two-run single into the outfield to put the Twins up 4-3. Both runs were unearned for starter Ian Kennedy, who was lifted before the final out of the sixth.

Twins starter Ervin Santana fell just shy of lasting seven innings. He was taken out with two outs in the sixth.

With reliever Alan Busenitz taking over for Santana, Cain checked his swing on a two-strike pitch. Molitor argued with home plate umpire Marty Foster about the call and was ejected for the second time this season and the sixth of his career.

NOTES: The Twins activated C Jason Castro from the seven-day concussion disabled list. Castro last played on Aug. 23 but passed his final concussion test in time to be back on the active roster for the series finale. Chris Gimenez got most of the starts at catcher when Castro was sidelined. ... Minnesota will start RHP Aaron Slegers on Wednesday against Tampa Bay, Twins manager Paul Molitor said. Slegers, who is with Triple-A Rochester, has made just one career start in the majors and allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings against Cleveland on Aug. 17. Slegers will take RHP Dillon Gee's spot in the rotation. ... The Royals are considering RHP Sam Gaviglio to start Thursday's game, manager Ned Yost said. Gaviglio made his MLB debut earlier this season with Seattle and was 3-5 with a 4.62 ERA in 12 games (11 starts) with the Mariners. Kansas City claimed Gaviglio off waivers on Friday.