Missed opportunities costly

On Sunday, an own goal was the difference in South Dakota's 1-0 win over UND—a home loss that dropped the Fighting Hawks to 2-3-1 on the season.

In four prior home matches—two of them exhibitions—no opponent scored at Bronson Field.

That wasn't much of a consolation for UND coach Chris Logan, however, as his team was kept off the scoreboard over the weekend in a 0-0 tie against Omaha on Friday before the 1-0 setback to the Coyotes.

"We can't fault the effort; it's been great all year" said Logan. "But we can't put the ball into the net. It's becoming a habit. We had several great chances."

South Dakota got on the board by the own goal at 23:04.

"It was a deflection from 30 yards out," said Logan. "That's not really preventable. Outside of that, we did a good job defensively. Our defensive resiliency has been great; it's just the other side of the ball we have to fix."

UND now has gone four straight games without scoring. But that wasn't a problem on the opening weekend of the season for the Hawks, who combined for five goals in wins over North Dakota State and Western Illinois.

Sunday's opponent was the fifth Summit League team that UND has faced this season. UND will join the Summit next season. The Hawks dropped to 2-2-1 against their future league opponents.

South Dakota outshot UND 19-11. Kate Moller, who leads the team with two goals, had three shots on goal while Emma Contino had two. In goal, UND's Olivia Swenson finished with nine saves. South Dakota goalie Coral Suarez finished with four.

South Dakota won its second game in four days after the Coyotes downed Creighton 1-0 on Thursday in Vermillion.

UND will host South Dakota State in its next match, Sept. 15.

"We left a lot of goals on the table this weekend," said Logan.