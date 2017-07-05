Wild's Granlund files for arbitration

This is standard practice for restricted free agents, like Granlund and Niederreiter, and the Wild still can negotiate toward a long-term deal up until a potential hearing in late July or early August.

Granlund, 25, is coming off the best season of his five-year career, in which he led the team with 69 points, setting career highs with 26 goals and 43 assists.

Granlund, who helped form a potent second line alongside Mikko Koivu and opposite Jason Zucker, signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Wild prior to the 2015-16 season.

Palmquist signs two-way contract

South St. Paul native Zach Palmquist agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with the Wild. It will pay him $726,000 if he's called up to the NHL or $70,000 in the minors.

Palmquist, 26, tallied 21 points (2 goals, 19 assists) in 72 games with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League last season. He led Iowa Wild blue liners in games played.

Palmquist starred at South St. Paul High School before going on to play four seasons for Minnesota State Mankato. He never missed a game during his collegiate career and set a school record for consecutive games played.

Palmquist originally signed with the Wild as an undrafted free agent on March 30, 2015. He has yet to play in an NHL game.

