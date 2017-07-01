Minnesota picks up Teague to replace Rubio

Teague and Minnesota agreed to a three-year, $57 million contract, with a player option for the third year, a source told the Associated Press. The deal was reported by the AP just minutes after free agency's official 11 p.m. Central start time.

ASM Sports, Teague's agency, tweeted last Friday night that Teague had indeed committed to signing with the Wolves. Teague can't sign a deal with Minnesota until Thursday because of NBA rules.

The Timberwolves had to find a starting floor general after sending Rubio to Utah in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2018 draft. Teague will make roughly $19 million a year. Rubio was set to make $14.2 million.

In Teague, Minnesota adds a legitimate fourth scoring threat to play alongside Jimmy Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. He has averaged 15-plus points a game in each of the past four seasons and is a career 36 percent three-point shooter.

Teague, who spent his first seven NBA seasons in Atlanta before playing for the Pacers last season, averaged 15.3 points, 7.8 assists and four rebounds while playing all 82 games in what might have been the best season of his career.

Teague is durable, having played at least 85 percent of the regular-season games in each of his eight seasons. But the shooting element may be the most important. Minnesota needs the ability to space the floor. The Timberwolves finished last in the league three-pointers made (7.3) and attempted (21) per game last season.

The Wolves made their greatest weakness weaker when they sent their best three-point shooter, Zach LaVine, to Chicago as part of the Jimmy Butler deal.

While Minnesota still lacks a sharpshooter — a need it should fill later as free agency progresses — its projected starting five of Teague, Butler, Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns and Gorgui Dieng features five players who all shot better than 35 percent from three last season.

The 2018 draft pick the Wolves acquired for Rubio will be lottery-protected. It originally belonged to Oklahoma City and was acquired by Utah in a previous deal.

Until Teague was signed, Tyus Jones was the only point guard on the Wolves' roster.

Drafted by Minnesota with the No. 5 pick in 2009, Rubio spent the first six years of his career with the Wolves, averaging 10.3 points and 8.5 assists.

"We'd like to thank Ricky for his time in Minnesota over the course of the last six-plus years," Tom Thibodeau, the Timberwolves coach and president of basketball operations, said in a statement. "Ricky has been a consummate professional over my time in Minnesota and has done tremendous things in the community. We appreciate all he's done for the organization and wish him the best of luck in Utah."

But the 26-year-old Spaniard's game made him a polarizing figure. One faction of the Wolves' fan base loved him for his contagious personality and dazzling display of passes. Others lamented his inability to shoot and score consistently.

One thing that never varied was the opinions of his teammates. Throughout the years, many of them described their love for playing with Rubio.

"Ricky is smart," Brandon Rush said last season. "He's been around the league for a long time. He knows the right pass to make, the right time to make the pass, and he's just a great point guard."

As a scorer, former Wolves forward Michael Beasley said Rubio made the game easier.

"You kind of take it for granted how good he is until you watch him play, then you're like, 'Damn,' " Beasley said. "Ricky is awesome, and underrated as hell."

But in today's NBA — where many coaches and front offices consider shooting and spacing to be paramount — the question of whether an offense could succeed without a point guard who shoots effectively was often raised. Hence, Rubio's name was brought up in trade rumors nearly every year.

"We're professionals, but we're human beings, too," Rubio said after his name was tossed around before the trade deadline last season. "So we have feelings. But I know this is a business, so it has to be like that."