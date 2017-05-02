Local clipboard

Roseau's Aaron Huglen was selected in the third round of the USHL Phase I draft by the Fargo Force on Monday. The Phase I draft includes only 2001-born players.

Grand Forks Central's Grant Johnson was selected in the 12th round of the USHL Phase II draft by the Force on Tuesday. The Phase II draft features players born from 1997 to 2001.

Three UND recruits also were picked in the Phase I draft: Michael Mancinelli went in the second round to the Madison Capitols; Luke Reid went in the third round to Sioux City and Harrison Blaisdell went in the sixth round to the Force.

Fargo North 6, GF Central 3

FARGO—Fargo North won four singles matches en route to a girls tennis win over Grand Forks Central on Tuesday.

Central's Katie Stauss beat Lauren Harr 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 singles.

The Knights, 3-2 overall, host Fargo South on Thursday.

Senior High 23, Northern Freeze 0

Megan Boman and Briana Walski combined for a no-hitter as East Grand Forks Senior High downed the Northern Freeze on Tuesday in prep softball.

Boman was 2-for-2 at the plate with four RBI.

Red River 9, Shanley 6

Hallie Roed had three hits while Quinn Kuntz and Caitlyn Seng each added two more as Grand Forks Red River won Tuesday's prep softball game.

Red River improved to 7-6.

Kiera Bohan struck out six Shanley batters.

GF Central 1, Fargo South 0

Peyton Kachena's second-half goal was the only scoring in Grand Forks Central's win in girls soccer Tuesday night.

Carolyn Smith picked up the assist for the Knights, who improved to 1-4-1. Brianna Myrold had five saves in goal for Central.

North sweeps Central

FARGO --- Fargo North won in dramatic fashion twice Tuesday, beating Grand Forks Central 6-5 and 12-11. North scored in the bottom of the seventh in both games to take the wins.

In the first game, Willow Rynestad and Sadie McGee each had two hits for the Knights.

In the second game, Cassidy Kuntz drove in three runs while Mekenna Erickson went 3-for-4 for the Knights.

Central dropped to 5-11.

EGF Sacred Heart 8,

Roseau 6

ROSEAU, Minn.—Anna Koponen went 3-for-4 with a home run to lead East Grand Forks Sacred Heart to a softball win over Roseau on Tuesday.

Anya Edwards, Lily Zimprich and Lily Bergman all went 3-for-4 for the Eagles, who improved to 6-1.