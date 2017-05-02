Riders take two

Red River got the left-hander the win on Luke LaMoine's walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh as the Roughriders beat visiting Devils Lake 3-2. Red River completed the baseball sweep with a 9-2 victory in the second, a non-conference game.

Tweten pitched five hitless innings before giving up three hits and two runs in the sixth, with the Firebirds tying the score 2-2 on Ryan Haahr's run-scoring single. Tweten finished with six strikeouts, the last two with the DL go-ahead run on second base in the seventh.

"Koby threw a really good game,'' Red River coach Mark Varriano said. "He kept hitters off balance. He was throwing good stuff, changing speeds and his location was good.''

Red River broke the 2-2 tie in the bottom of the seventh. After Daniel Pierce hit a one-out single to left field, the left-handed hitting LaMoine lined a double down the left-field line to drive home Pierce on a hit-and-run play.

"I saw (the ball) curving out,'' LaMoine said. "But I wasn't too worried that it was going foul. I saw it hit just inside the chalk.''

Isaac Burger had a hand in the first two Red River runs. He had the game's first hit, a double to left field in the fourth, with courtesy runner Matt Laturnus eventually scoring, then Burger drove home Pierce in the fifth with a single.

Devils Lake (4-8) four times had runners in scoring position with less than two out, but couldn't get them home.

"We pitched well,'' Firebirds coach Justin Bear said. "We were getting guys on and in scoring position, but we couldn't get them in. That clutch hit has been here and there for us all season.''

Red River (2-8) jumped to a 7-0 lead in the first inning of the second game and was never headed as LaMoine picked up the pitching win.