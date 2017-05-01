James, Cavaliers roll past Raptors in opener

James added 10 rebounds and four assists. He also tied Kobe Bryant for second place in league history with his 88th playoff game scoring at least 30 points.

Kyrie Irving had 24 points and 10 assists for Cleveland. Tristan Thompson contributed 11 points and 14 rebounds, and Kevin Love finished with 18 points and nine rebounds.

The Cavs have opened the 2017 playoffs with five consecutive wins. The Monday game was their first since a first-round sweep of Indiana ended April 23.

The Raptors, who were bounced by the Cavs from the Eastern Conference finals in six games last season, were led by 20 points from Kyle Lowry and 19 from DeMar DeRozan. P.J. Tucker finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds, Serge Ibaka added 15 points, and Lowry had a game-high 11 assists.

Toronto is 1-12 in franchise history in Game 1 of any playoff series.

The Cavs led this one by as many as 25 points and were up 22 when the fourth quarter began.

Cleveland scored 12 more points on 3s than the Raptors (14 3-pointers to 10), and seven more from the foul line.

The Cavs are now 16-1 at home in the Eastern Conference playoffs dating to 2015.