Capitals win in OT; Penguins lose Crosby to injury

Pittsburgh, which got goals from Evgeni Malkin and Justin Schultz in the final two minutes of regulation to force overtime, lost star center and team captain Sidney Crosby to an injury in the first period when he was cross-checked by Washington defenseman Matt Niskanen.

There was no immediate update on Crosby's status.

The Capitals trail the best-of-seven series 2-1. Game 4 is Wednesday, also in Pittsburgh.

Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov staked Washington to a 2-0 lead.

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby, who was pulled in Game 2, stopped 28 of 30 Pittsburgh shots.

Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves.

Crosby, who earlier in the evening was named a finalist for the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP, got hurt at 5:24 of the first when the game was scoreless. He was part of a two-on-one break and took a hit from Alex Ovechkin's stick to the top of the head in front of the Washington net.

An off-balance Crosby moved to his right, and Niskanen delivered his two-handed hit up high. Crosby's left leg bent awkwardly as he crumbled to the ice, but it was unclear whether the problem was with the leg, his head, both, or something else.

Crosby remained on the ice for several minutes before slowly skating off and going to the locker room. He has four goals and 11 points this postseason.

Crosby has a history of concussions, including one that caused him to miss the first six games of the 2016-17 regular season. Most notably, he missed half of 2010-11 and most of the following season because of head injuries.

Niskanen, a former Penguins player, got a five-minute cross-checking major penalty and was ejected with a game misconduct penalty.