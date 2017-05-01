Monday's local scoreboard

Red Lake County 10,

EGF Sacred Heart 0

EGF 000 00 -- 0 2 1

RLC 460 0x -- 10 10 0

WP—Brandon Klipping; LP—Noah Chine

Highlights—RLC: Josh Casavan 2x3, Nate Hofstad 3x3

Hatton-Northwood 5,

May-Port-CG 4

HNO 010 000 04 -- 5 6 2

MAY 000 000 13 -- 4 3 1

WP—Lucas Mohn; LP—Preston Edinger

Highlights—HNW: Braeden Jorgensen 2x4, Lucas Mohn Run 14 Ks, He retired the first 20 batters he faced, with 2 outs in bottom of 7th Reese Hanson hit a liner to right that the right fielder tried to make a diving catch on the ball rolled all the way to the fence for an inside the park home run, Dylan Thompson 1x4, Connor Konschak 1x4, 3B, 2 RBI, Avery Thorsgard RBI, Kyler Schwartz 2x4, RBI; MPCG: Edinger 1x4, RBI, Ian Chandler 1x4, RBI, Reese Hanson HR, 6 Ks

Langdon 24, Midway-Minto 3

MIM 300 30 -- 6 7 5

LAN 5(12)6 1x -- 24 18 0

WP—Connor Tetrault; LP—Andrew French

Highlights—Langdon: Simon Romfo- 2-2, Brady Otto 2-2, Hayes Haslekaas 2-2 GS, Ethan Sampson 3-4, Jacob Delvo- 3-4

Grafton 10,

Drayton/ST/V-E 5

GRA 222 400 0 -- 10 9 3

DRA 001 200 2 -- 5 7 2

WP—Tyler Kliniske; LP—Adam Oberg

Highlights—Grafton: Matthew Suda 2x3, RBI, Tyler SanGrait 1x5, HR, 3 RBI; DSTVE: Noah Heuchert 2x2, 3 RBI

West Marshall 9,

Roseau 7

WMA 140 301 0 -- 9 8 1

ROS 103 210 0 -- 7 9 8

WP—Neuschander; LP—Huglen

Highlights—West Marshall: Feuillerat 2x5, 3 RBI, A. Safranski 1x2, 2 RBI; R: Bordun 3x4, RBI, Jacobson 1x2

Fosston 10, Northern Freeze 0

NOF 000 00 -- 0 1 1

FOS 203 5x -- 10 13 1

WP—Brett Sundquist; LP—Cole Anderson

Highlights—NF: Ben Anderson 1x2; Fosston: Hunter Kroenig 3x3, 3B, 3 RBI, Cole Olson 3x3, 2B, RBI, Zach Vig 2x3, 3B, 3 RBI

Carrington 13,

Midkota/DP/Lak 6

MID 400 200 0 -- 6 3 2

CAR 303 160 x -- 13 11 2

WP—Jayden Shipman; LP—Eric Salvesen

Highlights—C: Jayden Rosenau 2x4, 3 RBI; Midkota/Dakota Prairie/Lakota: Cole Varnson 1x3

Hillsboro-CV 5,

Larimore 4

LAR 100 030 0 -- 4 6 1

HCV 2201 100 1 -- 5 11 2

WP—Ryan Troftgruben; LP—Monty Hendrickson

Highlights—Larimore: Jason Farrell 2x4, Hendrickson 1x1, 2B, RBI; Hillsboro-Central Valley: Eli Nelson 4x4, 2B, Colton Anderson 3x4, 3 RBI

North Star 10, Bottineau 0

BOT 000 00 -- 0 3 1

NOS 117 01 -- 10 8 1

WP—Johnny Heisler; LP—Casey Tooke

Highlights—B: Jared Lord 1x2; NS: Jeremiah Hill 2x3,RBi, Heisler 2x2, 2B, 3 RBI

Prep softball

6

Monday's results

West Marshall 8, East Polk 7

Northern Cass 3,

GF Central 1

GFC 001 000 0 -- 1 4 1

NOC 100 011 0 -- 3 5 1

WP—Kendra Karl; LP—Willow Rynestad

Highlights—GFC: Rachael Meyer 2x3; NC: Johnson 1x2, 2B

Red Lake CC 9,

Laporte 4

LAP 101 002 0 -- 4 6 8

RLC 332 010 x -- 9 9 3

WP—Calyssa Eskeli; LP—Kerby

Norman Co. East/UH 15,

Lake Park-Audubon 2

LPA 001 01 -- 2 4 3

NCE 531 6x -- 15 15 1

WP—Ryah Opsahl; LP—Carlie Ecker

Highlights—NCEUH: Opshal 11Ks, 2x3, 3B, Charlie Lien 3x3; LPA: Katie Lefebvre 1x3, RBI

Roseau 6,

B-G-MR 3

ROS 000 051 0 -- 6 5 5

BGM 000 210 0 -- 3 7 3

WP—Jennica Johnson; LP—Gracei Gullikson

Highlights—Roseau: Hanah Nelson 1x3, RBI, Jenna Byfuglien 2 RBI, Kate Wensloff 2 RBI; Badger-Greenbush-Middle River Montgomery DeZelar 1x3, RBI, Abbie Brockhouse RBI, Isabella Brockhouse 1x4, RBI

Thompson 15, Grafton 5

GRA 012 101 -- 5 8 2

THO 610 206 -- 15 19 6

WP—Ivesdal; LP—Neimann

Highlights—T: Ivesdal 4x4, HR, 6 RBI, McHugo 3x4, Warcken HR, 2 RBI, Jordheim 2x3, Munson 2x4, 2 RBI; G: Neimann 3x3, Flanders 2x2

Kindred-Richland 7,

May-Port/H-N 4

KIN 001 002 4 -- 7 7 1

MAY 000 110 2 -- 4 5 1

WP—Klinert; LP—Ellie Bergstrom

Highlights—MPCG/H-N: Ashley Erickson 2 runs, 1x2, Hannah Ust 2x4, 2 RBI, 3B; K-R: Reinke 2x3, 2 runs, 3B, Miller 2x4, 2B, 3B

Prep track

6

AAA Booster Club

Monday, in Baudette

Boys team totals

Roseau 189, Dryden 127, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River-Freeze 71, Lake of the Woods 55, Warroad 46, Northome-Kelliher-Blackduck 43, TrekNorth 23

Winners

100—Jacob Bilous, D, 111.88; 200—Bilous 24.59; 400—Luke Tangen, Ros, 56.97; 800—Thomas Moline, D, 2:19.21; 1600—Adnew Stuoven, NKB, 4:47.53; 3200—Stuoven 10:47.96; 110 hurdles—Ellert Adamek, BGMR, 17.46; 300 hurdles—Adamek 43.51; 4x100 relay—Dryden 47.77; 4x200 relay—Roseau 1:44.44; 4x400 relay—Roseau 3:59.65; 4x800 relay—Roseau 9:32.28; High jump—Wyatt Bannerman, BGMR, 5-6; Pole vault—Gabe Gracza, Ros, 11-0; Long jump—Jacob LePard, Ros, 20-5; Triple jump—Joseph Magnusson, Ros, 36-2.50; Shot put—Hunter Roseborough, Ros, 41-8; Discus—Michael Ryan, Dry, 125-0

Girls team totals

Roseau 220, Warroad 86, N-K-B 72, Dryden 63, TrekNorth 30, BGMR-F 20, LOW 15

Winners

100—Sophie Helgeson, Ros, 14:21; 200—Celine Stroot, 29.64; 400—Helgeson 1:05.56; 800—Maddie Lambert, Dry, 2:41.16; 1600—Lambert 5:27.39; 3200—Rebecca Heppner, War, 14:10.47; 100 hurdles—Maddie JErome, Ros, 16.45; 300 hurdles—Jerome 48.18; 4x100 relay—Roseau 58.21; 4x200 relay—NKB 2:05.65; 4x400 relay—Roseau 4:36.76; 4x800 relay—Roseau 11:55.00; High jump—Kate Helgeson, Ros, 4-4; Long jump—Jerome 14-7; Triple jump—Julie Braaten, Ros, 28-1.25; Shot put—Jordan Anderson, TRK, 33-1; Discus—Lindsay Coles, Dry, 106