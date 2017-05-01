Monday's local scoreboard
Prep baseball
6
Monday's results
Sheyenne-New Rockford 10, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 0
Red Lake County 10,
EGF Sacred Heart 0
EGF 000 00 -- 0 2 1
RLC 460 0x -- 10 10 0
WP—Brandon Klipping; LP—Noah Chine
Highlights—RLC: Josh Casavan 2x3, Nate Hofstad 3x3
Hatton-Northwood 5,
May-Port-CG 4
HNO 010 000 04 -- 5 6 2
MAY 000 000 13 -- 4 3 1
WP—Lucas Mohn; LP—Preston Edinger
Highlights—HNW: Braeden Jorgensen 2x4, Lucas Mohn Run 14 Ks, He retired the first 20 batters he faced, with 2 outs in bottom of 7th Reese Hanson hit a liner to right that the right fielder tried to make a diving catch on the ball rolled all the way to the fence for an inside the park home run, Dylan Thompson 1x4, Connor Konschak 1x4, 3B, 2 RBI, Avery Thorsgard RBI, Kyler Schwartz 2x4, RBI; MPCG: Edinger 1x4, RBI, Ian Chandler 1x4, RBI, Reese Hanson HR, 6 Ks
Langdon 24, Midway-Minto 3
MIM 300 30 -- 6 7 5
LAN 5(12)6 1x -- 24 18 0
WP—Connor Tetrault; LP—Andrew French
Highlights—Langdon: Simon Romfo- 2-2, Brady Otto 2-2, Hayes Haslekaas 2-2 GS, Ethan Sampson 3-4, Jacob Delvo- 3-4
Grafton 10,
Drayton/ST/V-E 5
GRA 222 400 0 -- 10 9 3
DRA 001 200 2 -- 5 7 2
WP—Tyler Kliniske; LP—Adam Oberg
Highlights—Grafton: Matthew Suda 2x3, RBI, Tyler SanGrait 1x5, HR, 3 RBI; DSTVE: Noah Heuchert 2x2, 3 RBI
West Marshall 9,
Roseau 7
WMA 140 301 0 -- 9 8 1
ROS 103 210 0 -- 7 9 8
WP—Neuschander; LP—Huglen
Highlights—West Marshall: Feuillerat 2x5, 3 RBI, A. Safranski 1x2, 2 RBI; R: Bordun 3x4, RBI, Jacobson 1x2
Fosston 10, Northern Freeze 0
NOF 000 00 -- 0 1 1
FOS 203 5x -- 10 13 1
WP—Brett Sundquist; LP—Cole Anderson
Highlights—NF: Ben Anderson 1x2; Fosston: Hunter Kroenig 3x3, 3B, 3 RBI, Cole Olson 3x3, 2B, RBI, Zach Vig 2x3, 3B, 3 RBI
Carrington 13,
Midkota/DP/Lak 6
MID 400 200 0 -- 6 3 2
CAR 303 160 x -- 13 11 2
WP—Jayden Shipman; LP—Eric Salvesen
Highlights—C: Jayden Rosenau 2x4, 3 RBI; Midkota/Dakota Prairie/Lakota: Cole Varnson 1x3
Hillsboro-CV 5,
Larimore 4
LAR 100 030 0 -- 4 6 1
HCV 2201 100 1 -- 5 11 2
WP—Ryan Troftgruben; LP—Monty Hendrickson
Highlights—Larimore: Jason Farrell 2x4, Hendrickson 1x1, 2B, RBI; Hillsboro-Central Valley: Eli Nelson 4x4, 2B, Colton Anderson 3x4, 3 RBI
North Star 10, Bottineau 0
BOT 000 00 -- 0 3 1
NOS 117 01 -- 10 8 1
WP—Johnny Heisler; LP—Casey Tooke
Highlights—B: Jared Lord 1x2; NS: Jeremiah Hill 2x3,RBi, Heisler 2x2, 2B, 3 RBI
Prep softball
6
Monday's results
West Marshall 8, East Polk 7
Northern Cass 3,
GF Central 1
GFC 001 000 0 -- 1 4 1
NOC 100 011 0 -- 3 5 1
WP—Kendra Karl; LP—Willow Rynestad
Highlights—GFC: Rachael Meyer 2x3; NC: Johnson 1x2, 2B
Red Lake CC 9,
Laporte 4
LAP 101 002 0 -- 4 6 8
RLC 332 010 x -- 9 9 3
WP—Calyssa Eskeli; LP—Kerby
Norman Co. East/UH 15,
Lake Park-Audubon 2
LPA 001 01 -- 2 4 3
NCE 531 6x -- 15 15 1
WP—Ryah Opsahl; LP—Carlie Ecker
Highlights—NCEUH: Opshal 11Ks, 2x3, 3B, Charlie Lien 3x3; LPA: Katie Lefebvre 1x3, RBI
Roseau 6,
B-G-MR 3
ROS 000 051 0 -- 6 5 5
BGM 000 210 0 -- 3 7 3
WP—Jennica Johnson; LP—Gracei Gullikson
Highlights—Roseau: Hanah Nelson 1x3, RBI, Jenna Byfuglien 2 RBI, Kate Wensloff 2 RBI; Badger-Greenbush-Middle River Montgomery DeZelar 1x3, RBI, Abbie Brockhouse RBI, Isabella Brockhouse 1x4, RBI
Thompson 15, Grafton 5
GRA 012 101 -- 5 8 2
THO 610 206 -- 15 19 6
WP—Ivesdal; LP—Neimann
Highlights—T: Ivesdal 4x4, HR, 6 RBI, McHugo 3x4, Warcken HR, 2 RBI, Jordheim 2x3, Munson 2x4, 2 RBI; G: Neimann 3x3, Flanders 2x2
Kindred-Richland 7,
May-Port/H-N 4
KIN 001 002 4 -- 7 7 1
MAY 000 110 2 -- 4 5 1
WP—Klinert; LP—Ellie Bergstrom
Highlights—MPCG/H-N: Ashley Erickson 2 runs, 1x2, Hannah Ust 2x4, 2 RBI, 3B; K-R: Reinke 2x3, 2 runs, 3B, Miller 2x4, 2B, 3B
Prep track
6
AAA Booster Club
Monday, in Baudette
Boys team totals
Roseau 189, Dryden 127, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River-Freeze 71, Lake of the Woods 55, Warroad 46, Northome-Kelliher-Blackduck 43, TrekNorth 23
Winners
100—Jacob Bilous, D, 111.88; 200—Bilous 24.59; 400—Luke Tangen, Ros, 56.97; 800—Thomas Moline, D, 2:19.21; 1600—Adnew Stuoven, NKB, 4:47.53; 3200—Stuoven 10:47.96; 110 hurdles—Ellert Adamek, BGMR, 17.46; 300 hurdles—Adamek 43.51; 4x100 relay—Dryden 47.77; 4x200 relay—Roseau 1:44.44; 4x400 relay—Roseau 3:59.65; 4x800 relay—Roseau 9:32.28; High jump—Wyatt Bannerman, BGMR, 5-6; Pole vault—Gabe Gracza, Ros, 11-0; Long jump—Jacob LePard, Ros, 20-5; Triple jump—Joseph Magnusson, Ros, 36-2.50; Shot put—Hunter Roseborough, Ros, 41-8; Discus—Michael Ryan, Dry, 125-0
Girls team totals
Roseau 220, Warroad 86, N-K-B 72, Dryden 63, TrekNorth 30, BGMR-F 20, LOW 15
Winners
100—Sophie Helgeson, Ros, 14:21; 200—Celine Stroot, 29.64; 400—Helgeson 1:05.56; 800—Maddie Lambert, Dry, 2:41.16; 1600—Lambert 5:27.39; 3200—Rebecca Heppner, War, 14:10.47; 100 hurdles—Maddie JErome, Ros, 16.45; 300 hurdles—Jerome 48.18; 4x100 relay—Roseau 58.21; 4x200 relay—NKB 2:05.65; 4x400 relay—Roseau 4:36.76; 4x800 relay—Roseau 11:55.00; High jump—Kate Helgeson, Ros, 4-4; Long jump—Jerome 14-7; Triple jump—Julie Braaten, Ros, 28-1.25; Shot put—Jordan Anderson, TRK, 33-1; Discus—Lindsay Coles, Dry, 106