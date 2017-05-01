UND's Dooley advances in USA Volleyball tryouts

On Monday, USA Volleyball made her schedule even more hectic.

Dooley was one of 31 players selected to compete at the U.S. Collegiate National Team-Minneapolis.

"There's lots of unknowns of what to expect, but I'm excited about it," Dooley said. "I think it'll be an awesome experience."

Dooley, a 6-foot-3 Wheatland, N.D., native, has registered more than 300 kills all three seasons with the Fighting Hawks. She owns three of UND's top five all-time single-season marks for total blocks. She's a dozen shy of the school record.

CNT-Minneapolis, which is part of USA Volleyball's High Performance pipeline, is considered a second tryout for the U.S. Women's National Team. The group will train from June 22-26 at the University of Minnesota.

After the original training session, the team will be broken down into teams of 12 and compete in a round-robin tournament at the Minneapolis Convention Center from June 27-30.

"We knew that this group would be competing in Minneapolis in late June and July, so we thought this spring was the right time to have some of our team members tryout," UND head volleyball coach Mark Pryor said. "For Faith, it is a great chance for her to continue training to prepare for her final season for us, while also getting a chance for some of her family and friends to see her play alongside some other elite athletes.

"We have one more season in the Big Sky Conference, and each player is doing their part to ensure that it is an extremely successful one. This experience for Faith will be a great chance for her to grow and be challenged, and it could pay big dividends for us this fall."

Earlier this year, USA Volleyball named its CNT-Thailand and CNT-Europe rosters. Athletes in the three CNT programs were selected through the U.S. Women's National Team Open Tryouts held March 3-5 at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo. Dooley, along with three other UND athletes (Sydney Griffin, Alivia Fraase and Jordan Vail) were part of that tryout process.

Dooley said the experience at the tryouts was comparable to her first season at UND, where the competitive change from North Dakota Class B volleyball at Central Cass was a big jump.

"It was a whole new speed and style of play," Dooley said. "I just gave it my best. It was fun going against girls taller than me. I don't see that very often."