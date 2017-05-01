The redshirt season was officially over.

"It's time, it's go time," Hunter said.

His time has a chance to come sooner than expected after the unexpected departure of starting point guard Khy Kabellis two weeks ago. That is also Hunter's position and he'll be spending the next few months preparing to give it his best shot, he said.

"I'm not going to sit here and tell you that on May 1 that Cam's the guy," said head coach Dave Richman. "But a lot of things make sense for him to play a few more minutes than expected."

Kabellis was a 30 minutes-plus player, which leaves a huge hole in the Bison lineup. Hunter is the only true point guard currently on the roster, although Richman said he's open to see if anybody is out there, most likely in the form of a junior college transfer or a late high school signing.

Leading scorer Paul Miller and guard Jared Samuelson can also play the point, although both seem more naturally suited to the shooting guard spot. Kabellis was a two-year starter who is transferring to a yet-to-be-named school.

"The spot is open, but honestly I just want to go out and prove myself every day," Hunter said. "It doesn't matter if I start or come off the bench, I just want to give our team the best chance to win and whether that is me starting or whether that is me coming off the bench ... I just want to win, that's the main thing."

The 6-foot-1 Hunter didn't have to search far for advice when it came time to decide to redshirt. His father, Cedric Hunter, was the point guard for the University of Kansas on the Jayhawks' 1986 Final Four team. His dad also played professionally, mostly overseas.

Cameron said his dad wanted him to redshirt in the name of growth, both physically and mentally.

"He said he really wanted me to study the game and really learn and take some pieces from the older guys," he said. "And I'm glad I did that. My observation was how fast the play is. You watch it on TV and it looks like they're going pretty fast, but when you're right there and looking at it, it's like, dang, it's going really fast."

Hunter had the all-around game before he got to NDSU, averaging 10.5 points, 4.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds as a senior for Olathe East High School in Kansas. But for the next few months, the most important statistics will be in the weight room.

"I'm excited. The older guys told me the summer workouts are usually harder and I like being pushed and I like being challenged," he said. "So I can't wait."