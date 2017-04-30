Sunday's local clipboard

The Predators downed Aberdeen 7-1 and beat Brookings 12-1. Grand Cities went 3-1 in the two-day jamboree.

Against Aberdeen, Dillon Sobolik, Drew Kallock, Nathan Zeck, Tyler Cormier, Hayden Lamoureux, Blake McDonald and Cole Avery each scored a goal.

Kallock scored five goals, including a natural hat trick, in the first quarter against Brookings. AJ Kofstad and Channing Lenoir each scored twice while Cormier, Lamoureux and McDonald each added a goal.

UMC sweeps Duluth

CROOKSTON—Ethan Mushitz laced a single to right field to drive in Reed Hjelle as Minnesota-Crookston won in walk-off fashion Sunday, beating Minnesota Duluth 3-2. UMC swept all four games from Duluth over the weekend.

It was the second walk-off victory in as many days for the Golden Eagles as Mushitz's former East Grand Forks High School teammate Scott Mortenson hit a walk-off sacrifice fly to drive in David Olson in an 8-7 victory in the 11th inning Saturday.

Crookston beat Duluth 5-1 in the first game Sunday. The Golden Eagles were led by a strong performance from Justin Yutrzenka on the mound. Yutrzenka allowed five hits and struck out seven

UMC improved to 16-18 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and 22-24 overall. UMC is in eighth place. The top eight teams from the league qualify for the league's postseason tournament.

Mayville State earns No. 2 seed

Mayville State earned the No. 2 seed in this week's North Star Athletic Association baseball tournament.

The Comets (19-5 NSAA, 40-9 overall) will play 7 seed Waldorf College (9-15, 18-35) on Friday in Valley City at 1 p.m. Mayville is in Bracket B of the tournament. Top seed Bellevue, Neb., is in Bracket A, which will be played in Jamestown. Bellevue is 47-7.

The winner of the eight-team, double-elimination event advances to the NAIA national tournament.

UND wraps up season

BOULDER CITY, Nev.—UND senior captain Daniel Sayler and sophomore Jeremy Kirk shared the low score of the day for the UND men's golf team as the Fighting Hawks wrapped up their season in the final round of the 2017 Big Sky Championship.

Sayler and Kirk both carded a 77 (+5) in their respective final rounds at the Boulder Creek Golf Club. Sayler, playing in his final collegiate tournament, led UND in the 54-hole event with a 238 (+22) to finish 31st.

"We kept improving each day and that was important," UND head coach Tim Swanson said. "It was nice to see Daniel put together a couple of decent rounds there to end his career. He's been a great leader for the program and a pleasure to coach since I've been here."

Sacramento State won the meet with a 54-hole total of 874. UND finished eighth at 985.