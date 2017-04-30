Successful change of scenery

When they selected Lake Region State College in Devils Lake, there was a common response from their prep classmates.

"They'd say, 'Where is that?' '' Hanna Gary said. "We told them it was a small town in North Dakota.

"My sister and I wanted an opportunity to play fastpitch in college and continue our education. And we wanted to experience a different climate.''

Peoria classmates didn't know where Lake Region was. But these sophomore snowbirds-in-reverse have helped put Lake Region on the junior college softball map.

Entering a doubleheader Sunday, Emma Gary was hitting .594 with nine home runs and a team-high 56 RBI. Hanna Gary had a .525 average with eight homers and 49 RBI, helping the fourth-year program to its best season.

Lake Region has set a school season record for wins at 27-3 and won its first MonDak Conference title. For the first time, its receiving votes in the Division II national junior college poll. And, as No. 1 seed, it will host the Region 13 tournament, which begins Friday.

"Nobody expected this,'' said first-year head coach Ben Morris. "The program has been getting better every year. But to go from 16 wins to 27 and getting votes in the national poll, it's something nobody probably thought was possible.

"I knew we were going to be good with the players we had coming back and the girls we had coming in. I thought we'd be contenders in the conference.''

Hitting is a big factor. The Lady Royals have a .405 team batting average with 45 home runs and average 11.5 runs per game. Other big hitters include Tai Yamamoto (.400, 12 HR, 49 RBI), Jade Ledochowski (.456, 1 HR, 34 RBI) and Cherie Malacas (.394).

"We're hitting well,'' Morris said. "It's fun to watch when they get the bats going. It's a lot of doubles and home runs.''

Hanna Gary (12-0), Amber Stewart (7-2) and Gina Selfe (5-1) head the pitching.

The roster includes players from Hawaii, Arizona, Florida, California and Washington as well as Canadian provinces Manitoba, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. North Dakota high school graduates are Rebekah Stoe (Thompson), Brittany Harris (Dakota Prairie) and Krista Waldo (Devils Lake).

"Our school is very affordable,'' Morris said. "Kids like that. It's a smaller school, where it's easier to make the transition from high school to college. And they can come here and get playing time.''