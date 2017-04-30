Complete effort by Preds leads to 2-1 series lead on Blues

Ryan Ellis, Cody McLeod and Roman Josi scored goals while Pekka Rinne made 22 saves as Nashville bagged a 3-1 win at Bridgestone Arena for a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals.

Colton Sissons added two assists for the Predators, including the primary one on Josi's bomb from the blue line at 14:11 of the third period that gave them a two-goal cushion.

Alexander Steen scored the Blues lone goal and Jake Allen made 31 saves. Allen was St. Louis' best player throughout the day, including 17 in a second period where the Blues were outshot 18-4.

Game 4 is Tuesday night in Nashville, with the Predators seeking to move one step closer to their first appearance in the conference finals.

Nashville controlled most of the game, generating a spate of long shifts in the Blues' defensive zone.

Three seconds after its power play ended, Nashville opened scoring at 10:34 of the first period. Ellis ripped a one-timer from 36 feet away by Allen for his third goal of the playoffs, giving him a point in six straight games.

The Predators made it a two-goal lead at 2:29 of the second period with help from the fourth line. McLeod poked a rebound behind Allen for his first goal of this postseason, and his third career playoff marker.

That was one of 15 shots Nashville poured at Allen before St. Louis finally got one on Rinne in the period. That one found the net, as Steen deflected Alex Pietrangelo's wrister from the point at 12:59 for his third playoff tally.

Josi's third-period insurance goal came at the end of a 1:42 shift.

Ducks win at Edmonton, cut series deficit to 2-1

EDMONTON, Alberta — Call it home-ice disadvantage.

The Oilers won the first two games of their Western Conference second-round series against the Ducks in Anaheim, but the Ducks came back to take Game 3 by a 6-3 count on Edmonton's home ice on Sunday.

Jakob Silfverberg had two goals and an assist for the Ducks, who blew a 3-0 lead before putting the game away. Josh Manson and Shea Theodore each had two assists for Anaheim.

Cam Talbot made just 22 saves for the Oilers. Ducks goalie John Gibson made 24 saves.

Game 4 in the best-of-seven series is Wednesday in Edmonton.

The Oilers scored three consecutive goals to tie the game in the second period, but Christopher Wagner scored 9:28 into the middle period to put the Ducks ahead for good.

With Anaheim leading 4-3, Gibson made several big saves late in the second period and early in third to keep the Oilers from tying the game. Then, at 4:56 of the third, Silfverberg got his second goal of the game. The Oilers challenged the goal, and, after a lengthy video review, the call was confirmed.

Ryan Kesler then made it 6-3 at 10:38.

Oilers center Connor McDavid, who was moved to a line with Jordan Eberle and Milan Lucic in the first period, didn't see the ice after that goal.

The Ducks, who struggled to get the puck past Talbot in the first two games of the series, netted two goals on their first two shots in Game 3.

First, Rickard Rakell buried a breakaway chance just 25 seconds in. Then, at 5:33, Silfverberg found the loose puck on a goalmouth scramble to double the lead.

Anaheim's first-period onslaught continued at 11:51. The visitors upped their margin to three after Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse made a poor pass attempt from behind his own goal that went right to Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf, who snapped a shot over Talbot's shoulder.

Then, cue the Oilers comeback.

Edmonton got one back with 39.5 seconds left in the period, with a shot taking deflections off Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Patrick Maroon before going in.

The Oilers made it 3-2 just 1:28 into the second. David Desharnais' pass went off the skate of Anton Slepyshev, flew into the air and hit Ducks defenseman Theodore before fluttering across the goal line.

Then it was McDavid's turn to work his magic. At 8:40, in the Ducks zone, McDavid turned on a dime, opened up a shooting lane and fired a wrist shot just inside the post.

Anaheim reclaimed the lead just 48 seconds later when Wagner stuck a shot through Talbot's legs to make it 4-3.

Kris Russell collected two assists for Edmonton.