The win improves UND to 15-2 in the Big Sky and 20-8 overall. UND closes out the regular season Friday night at Portland State. A win in Portland or a Montana State (14-3, 21-6) loss will give the Fighting Hawks the No. 1 seed heading into next week's Big Sky postseason tournament in Reno, Nev.

Makailah Dyer led UND with 21 points. She was one of four UND players in double figures, with Lexi Klabo adding 20, Leah Szabla 19 and Samantha Roscoe 14.

UND led throughout and held a 52-35 halftime advantage. The Hornets, however, cut the deficit to 58-54 midway through the third quarter but UND responded with a 26-point fourth quarter.

UND shot 56 percent from the field and was 4 of 9 from beyond the arc. Sacramento State shot 42 percent and was 9 of 30 on 3-point attempts.

Szabla, meanwhile, topped the 1,000-point mark during her career and became the 35th player in UND history to reach the century mark.