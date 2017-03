Wednesday's local scoreboard

WF Sheyenne 13-7 14-7

Devils Lake 13-7 13-8

Red River 12-8 12-9

Fargo Shanley 12-8 12-9

Fargo North 10-10 11-10

Fargo South 8-12 9-12

Valley City 3-17 5-16

Wahpeton 2-18 1-20

GF Central 1-19 1-20

Final regular-season standings

In Fargo

Friday

Loser-out games—Devils Lake vs. Fargo South, 2 p.m.; Fargo North vs. Fargo Shanley, 3:45 p.m.

Championship semifinals—Fargo Davies vs. GF Red River, 5:30 p.m.; West Fargo vs. West Fargo Sheyenne, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

Loser-out, state-qualifier games, 2:30 and 4:15 p.m.

Championship, 7:45 p.m.

N.D. Region 2

Reg.pt W-L

Hillsboro-CV 23-1 18-3

Thompson 23-1 17-4

May-Port-CG 18-6 13-8

Grafton 18-6 16-5

Larimore 14-10 12-8

Midway-Minto 13-11 12-9

Hatton-North. 12-12 10-10

Cavalier 11-13 11-10

Park River/FL 9-15 8-13

Griggs CC 6-18 7-14

N. Border 5-19 5-15

Finley-S/HP 4-20 4-17

Drayton/VE 0-24 1-20

Final regular-season standings

Leading scorers

Ethan Brown, FSHP, 21.2

Dalton Albrecht, Graf, 19.5

Connor Konschak, H-N, 17.9

Dominic Schuster, M-M, 17.8

Ian Chandler, MPCG, 17.2

Ben Johnson, H-N, 15.6

Kyle Henningsgard, HCV, 14.8

Calen Schwabe, Thomp, 14.3

Andy Rintala, Cav, 13.8

Cadyn Schwabe, Thomp, 13.3

N.D. Region 2

At GF Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

Monday's quarterfinals—Hillsboro-Central Valley (No. 1 seed) vs. Cavalier (No. 8), 3 p.m.; Grafton (No. 4) vs. Larimore (No. 5), 4:30 p.m.; Thompson (No. 2) vs. Hatton-Northwood (No. 7), 6 p.m.; Mayville-Portland-CG (No. 3) vs. Midway-Minto (No. 6), 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday—Semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

March 9—Third place, 6 p.m.; championship, 7:30 p.m.

N.D. Region 4

At Devils Lake

Monday's quarterfinals—St. John (District 8 No. 1 seed) vs. Dakota Prairie (District 7 No. 4), 3 p.m.; Harvey-Wells County (District 7 No. 2) vs. Rolla (District 8 No. 3), 4:30 p.m.; Four Winds-Minnewaukan (District 7 No. 1) vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (District 8 No. 4), 6 p.m.; North Star (District 8 No. 2) vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne (District 7 No. 3), 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday—Semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

March 9—Third place, 6 p.m.; championship, 7:30 p.m.

Minn. 8A West

QRF W-L

Ada-Borup 127.1 22-3

Stephen-Arg. 120.7 21-3

Good-Grygla 88.4 19-7

N. Freeze 87.3 16-9

Kittson CC 81.5 14-8

Sacred Heart 65.2 13-11

Fertile-Belt 45.9 8-18

Norman West 43.1 5-18

Climax-Fisher 42.7 6-19

Warren-A-O 33.1 3-21

Red Lake Co. 29.3 1-25

Minn. 8A East

QRF W-L

Red Lake 109.4 21-4

Win-E-Mac 98.4 21-6

Cass Lake-B 96.9 18-7

Fosston 81.8 16-10

Northome-K. 67.4 15-11

Blackduck 47.3 6-20

Clear-Gonvick 43.1 9-17

LOW-Baud. 37.4 7-17

Mahnomen 34.6 2-19

Minn. Section 8AA

QRF W-L

Perham 149.0 23-2

Breckenridge 128.1 21-2

Crookston 94.4 16-10

Staples-Mot. 92.2 12-11

Hawley 81.8 9-14

Roseau 78.7 15-10

Dilworth-GF 69.4 9-16

Wadena-DC 69.0 12-13

Barnesville 67.2 8-16

EGF Sr. High 66.1 10-16

Warroad 62.3 11-14

Park Rapids 57.0 4-21

Bagley 55.0 9-16

Pel. Rapids 54.2 7-19

Badger-G-MR 46.1 7-18

Frazee 34.8 1-23

Minn. Section 8AAA

QRF W-L

Fergus Falls 210.7 21-4

Alexandria 199.9 18-6

Bemidji 164.2 17-7

Sauk Rapids 147.3 12-13

Detroit Lakes 131.5 14-10

Sartell-SS 126.7 9-16

Thief R. Falls 111.5 12-12

Little Falls 94.8 8-17

Girls basketball

N.D. A East Region

Reg. ptW-L

Fargo Davies 16-4 16-5

Shanley 16-4 16-5

Red River 16-4 17-4

Wahpeton 16-4 17-4

West Fargo 15-5 16-5

GF Central 9-11 11-10

WF Sheyenne 9-11 9-12

Devils Lake 7-13 8-13

Fargo North 3-17 3-18

Valley City 2-18 2-19

Fargo South 1-19 1-20

Final regular-season standings

In Fargo

Today

Loser-out games—Devils Lake vs. West Fargo, 2 p.m.; Red River vs. West Fargo Sheyenne, 3:45 p.m.

Championship semifinals—Fargo Davies vs. Wahpeton, 5:30 p.m.; Fargo Shanley vs. GF Central, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

Loser-out, state-qualifier games, 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

N.D. Class B state tournament

At GF Alerus Center

Today's quarterfinals

Kindred (No. 2 seed, 23-0) vs. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (19-6), 1 p.m.; Park River/Fordville-Lankin (No. 2, 23-1) vs. Grant County (21-3), 2:45 p.m.; North Star (No. 1, 24-0) vs. Glen Ullin-Hebron (16-8), 6:30 p.m.; Watford City (No. 4, 19-6) vs. Minot Our Redeemer's (No. 5, 20-5), 8:15 p.m.

Friday

Consolation semifinals, 1 and 2:45 p.m.; championship semifinals, 6:30 and 8:15 p.m.

Saturday

Seventh place, 1 p.m.; fifth place, 2:45 p.m.; third place, 6 p.m.; championship, 8 p.m.

Minn. 8A West

QRF W-L

Stephen-Arg. 109.5 20-5

Sacred Heart 101.2 18-8

Red L. Falls 92.2 20-6

N. Freeze 80.9 11-11

Kittson CC 80.0 15-7

Fertile-Belt 70.9 15-10

Good-Grygla 59.1 12-14

Climax-Fisher 50.8 10-16

Red Lake CC 40.2 6-19

Warren-A-O 34.2 2-22

Final regular-season standings

Minn. 8A East

QRF W-L

Red Lake 100.2 20-2

Fosston 84.5 18-7

Clear-Gonv. 77.6 17-9

Kelliher-N 64.7 14-12

LOW-Baud. 62.4 12-11

Win-E-Mac 60.6 11-14

Cass Lake-B 54.3 11-15

Blackduck 48.0 8-18

Mahnomen 25.9 1-22

Final regular-season standings

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Today's first round

At Bemidji State—Red Lake (No. 1 East, 20-2) vs. Blackduck, 6 p.m.; Kelliher-Northome (No. 5 East, 14-12) vs. Lake of the Woods (No. 4 East, 12-11), 7:45 p.m.

At Bagley High School—Fosston (No. 2 East, 18-8) vs. Cass Lake-Bena (No. 7 East, 11-15), 6 p.m.; Win-E-Mac (No. 6 East, 11-14) vs. Clearbrook-Gonvick (No. 3 East, 17-9), 7:45 p.m.

At Thief River Falls NCTC—Stephen-Argyle (No. 1 West, 20-5) vs. Climax-Fisher, 6 p.m.; Northern Freeze (No. 5 West, 12-11) vs. Kittson County Central (No. 4 West, 15-7), 7:45 p.m.

At Minnesota-Crookston—Sacred Heart (No. 2 West, 18-8) vs. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo,, 6 p.m.; Red Lake Falls (No. 3 West, 20-6) vs. Fertile-Beltrami (No. 6 West, 15-10), 7:45 p.m.

At Thief River Falls REA

Saturday

East subsection semifinals, noon and 1:45 p.m.; West subsection semifinals, 3:30 and 5:15 p.m.

March 7

East subsection championship, 6 p.m.

West subsection championship, 7:45 p.m.

March 10

Section 8A championship, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA

QRF W-L

Roseau 168.9 24-0

Staples-Mot 157.4 20-3

Barnesville 132.6 20-5

Dilworth-GF 126.5 17-8

Perham 117.6 17-7

EGF Sr. High 106.5 18-7

Pel. Rapids 81.7 13-11

Park Rapids 79.1 11-12

Breckenridge 75.4 12-13

Badger-G-MR 70.3 13-11

Hawley 61.7 6-16

Crookston 59.0 7-18

Frazee 52.8 5-18

Wadena-DC 48.1 6-20

Warroad 30.1 0-24

Bagley 29.3 2-23

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

Today's first round

All games 7 p.m.

Warroad (No. 16 seed, 0-26) at Roseau (No. 1, 25-0); Breckenridge (No. 9, 13-13) at Badger-Greenbush-Middle River (No. 8, 14-11); Crookston (No. 12, 7-19) at Dilworth-G-F (No. 5, 17-9); Frazee (No. 13, 5-20) at Perham (No. 4, 18-8)

Bagley (No. 15, 2-24) at Staples-Motley (No. 2, 20-4); Park Rapids (No. 10, 11-13) at Pelican Rapids (No. 7, 14-12); Hawley (No. 11, 8-16) at EGF Senior High (No. 6, 18-7); Wadena-Deer Creek (No. 14, 6-20) at Barnesville (No. 3, 21-5)

At Minnesota-Crookston

Saturday

Quarterfinals, beginning at 1 p.m.

March 7

Semifinals, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

March 10

Championship, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AAA

QRF W-L

Alexandria 210.4 22-4

Fergus Falls 145.9 14-12

Sartell-SS 140.4 16-10

Thief R. Falls 139.0 15-11

Bemidji 133.4 13-12

Detroit Lakes 126.5 12-14

Sauk Rapids 92.0 7-19

Little Falls 56.5 2-24

Final regular-season standings

Boys hockey

Minn. Section 8A

At Thief River Falls REA, today

Championship, EGF Senior High (No. 1 seed, 16-8-2) vs. Warroad (No. 3, 11-15-1), 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8A

At Thief River Falls REA, Wednesday

Moorhead 6, Roseau 0

First period—1, M, O'Connell (Randklev), 4:51, pp. 2, M, Stetz (Randklev), 7:54. 3, M, Herbranson, 9:20. 4, M, Herbranson (Stetz), 12:28.

Third period—5, M, Howell (Kosobud, Holtgrewe), 6:48, pp. 6, M, Kosobud (Kleven), 7:20, pp.

Goalie saves—R, Woolever 5-x-x—5, Olson 7-4-5—16. M, Leonard 4-12-5—21

Men's basketball

6

Big Sky

North Dakota 13-3 18-8

E. Wash. 12-4 20-9

Weber State 11-5 16-11

Idaho 10-6 15-12

Montana St. 10-6 15-14

Montana 9-7 14-15

Sacra. State 8-8 11-16

Portland St. 7-9 14-13

N. Arizona 5-11 8-21

N. Colorado 5-11 9-18

Idaho State 3-13 5-23

So. Utah 3-13 5-24

Today's games

Sacramento State at UND, 7 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Southern Utah

Portland State at Northern Colorado

Montana at Weber State

Montana State at Idaho State

Friday's game

Idaho at Southern Utah

Saturday's games

Portland State at UND

Sacramento State at Northern Colorado

Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona

Montana State at Weber State

Montana at Idaho State

Women's basketball

Wednesday's results

N.D. Science 88,

Lake Region State 48

LRS 10 12 21 5--48

NDS 24 23 24 17--88

Lake Region State—Mackenzie Irwin 3, Emily Schafer 12, Jayden Fee 6, Cassidy Nelson 9, R'rionna Brocks 8, Mikayla Wallace 3, Mer Gach 7

North Dakota Science—Kate Williams 10, Camille McCoy 2, Kailey Adams 13, Zae Sellers 11, Kyla Adams 20, Dayuna Johnson 17, Brooke Tayer 5, Leah Barnes 8, Georgia Perrott-Hunt 2

Big Sky

North Dakota 14-2 19-8

Montana St. 14-3 21-6

N. Colorado 13-4 21-7

E. Wash. 11-6 16-12

Idaho State 10-7 16-12

Idaho 10-7 15-13

Portland St. 7-10 13-16

Weber State 6-11 12-17

Sacra. State 6-10 10-17

N. Arizona 5-12 9-19

Montana 3-14 6-22

S. Utah 2-15 7-21

Wednesday's results

UND at Sacramento State, (late)

Northern Colorado 57, Portland State 50

Northern Arizona 76, Idaho 61

Montana State 73, Idaho State 67

Southern Utah 64, Eastern Washington 63

Montana 71, Weber State 46

Friday's games

UND at Portland State, 9 p.m.

Northern Colorado 57, Portland State 50

Northern Arizona 76, Idaho 61

Southern Utah at Idaho

Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington

Idaho State at Montana

Northern Colorado at Sacramento State