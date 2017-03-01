Her parents tested how badly she wanted to do it. For a couple months they told her they would sign her up for a tournament.

"Then she started coming back and saying, 'Did you really? Did you really?' " her father, Chad Shilson said, "So then we knew she was ready."

So one day at a practice Chad was running, Emily came back and asked to practice again. Chad finally agreed, under one condition.

"You have to give 100 percent," Chad Shilson told his daughter. "She said, 'OK, daddy, I will.' "

It's a promise she has fulfilled to this day. Shilson has combined a laser-sharp focus with a relentless work ethic and obvious natural abilities to become one of the best young female wrestlers in the nation.

And this weekend, Shilson will become just the second girl to wrestle in the Minnesota high school state individual wrestling tournament—and the first to do so in Class 3A, the division for the state's largest schools.

The Centennial sophomore (30-7) will face Sartell junior Patrick Hesse (24-11) in the first round of the 106-pound bracket. The Class 3A first round is slated to start at approximately 1 p.m. Friday at Xcel Energy Center.

The only previous girl to advance to the state tournament was Elissa Reinsma of Fulda/Murray County Central, who qualified in Class 2A at 103 pounds in 2009 and 2011. But Reinsma never won a match, meaning Shilson can set a new standard with a victory this weekend.

"It's really cool just showing all the younger girls that might look up to me that girls can compete right along with the guys," Shilson said. "I know a lot of girls look up to me, and it's just cool to pave the way for them so they can follow and do the same thing."

'We just can't screw this up'

No, Chad Shilson is not surprised by his daughter's success.

As someone who has coached the sport for years, he recognizes physical characteristics that top competitors possess.

From her "really good hips" to cat-like reflexes to the way she focuses and works, Emily had them all.

"It's just something innate in there," Chad said. "When she was five she was playing with Polly Pockets, then when it's her turn to wrestle, she goes out there and you could tell that it's game time. She's ready to go.

"So the thought was when she was really little, my wife and I, we said, 'We just can't screw this up,' " Chad said. "Seriously, we've got to be able to provide the opportunities for her and ... just not mess this up."

They seem to be doing just fine. Yes, Emily is rising through the ranks of Minnesota high school wrestlers, but this weekend's state tournament won't be the biggest stage she's competed on to date. Shilson won a Pan American Cadet championship, a Junior National freestyle championship and a Cadet freestyle championship last summer as she continues to climb the women's ranks.

Shilson called those accomplishments her greatest to date.

"It shows that my work is paying off," Shilson said, "and gives me a good reference point of where I'm at and where I need to be."

Brotherly help

Tyler Shilson knows it toughened his little sister up.

The Centennial senior (37-1), a Badgers commit and one of the favorites to win the Class 3A, 145-pound title this weekend, spent quite a bit of time growing up in the wrestling room with Emily in the basement of their house.

No, Emily said she never won.

"We'd go down there and we'd start boxing with boxing gloves and we'd wrestle and we'd mess around," Tyler said. "She had the feel for body awareness and just how to move around. So that definitely helped. Then obviously she got tougher wrestling with me."

Still, usually Tyler would take a little mercy on his smaller, younger sibling.

"(But) not when I was mad," he joked.

The tandem still takes to the downstairs mat to drill, often focusing on things like technique.

"It's awesome having him as a role model and like a built-in practice partner," Emily said. "And just always good to wrestle him, because he knows a lot of stuff and a lot of technique."

One boy has forfeited because he didn't want to wrestle Shilson, and it just so happened to be in her very first high school contest when she was in seventh grade. Since then, wrestling the boys has proven advantageous and likely helped her advance past many of the girls her age who wrestle in states that have high school girls divisions.

Primarily, it's given Shilson a good gauge for her physical strength.

Come tournament time, Shilson is wrestling boys who often have dropped down from 113- and 120-pound divisions to wrestle at 106. They're strong. Boys have testosterone flowing through their bodies to aid their strength building.

Emily doesn't.

"She's had to build her strength all naturally," said Chad, who is also Emily's primary coach, "meaning she lifts."

Every single day for about six years now. Her workouts with a strength trainer have paid dividends, as Shilson has gotten continually stronger and changed her body. "She's solid," Chad said.

Still, she'll probably be at a strength disadvantage every time she hits the mat this weekend.

"If she's not going to beat them on strength," Chad said, "she's got to have technique that's going to be able to beat them."

She might have that, or at least is getting close to it. Shilson finished fourth in the sectional tournament as an eighth-grader and third as a freshman before finishing second this season to advance to state.

But while eventually winning a state title is one of Shilson's goals, she also has her sights set on bigger things.

She wants to win at Olympics

It's a conversation Chad Shilson won't forget.

Emily was 7 years old in 2007 when her family was discussing attending the 2008 Olympic trials.

"She says, 'What's the Olympics?' " Chad said. "I said, 'Emily, the Olympics are the biggest and the best tournament you can ever be in.' She goes, 'I want to win that.'

"I remember that like it was yesterday. It was pretty cool."

Years later, the dream remains the same.

"I want to win the 2020 Olympics," Shilson said. "That's what I've been working for. That's like my main goal."

To get there, Chad said Emily is going to have to mature within the sport, because she'll be wrestling women who train full time in college and on the senior level, while Emily is still a full-time student.

"So there's a lot of training that goes into it," he said, "and she's got to get more experienced wrestling with them."

That process has already started. Chad recalled a training camp Emily competed at in another state where she competed with top junior athletes, including a multiple-time college champion.

The first time she wrestled, she got beat. The second time, she got beat by less. The third time, it was neck and neck.

"You've got to either learn or you're just not going to be the No. 1 person," Chad said. "That's her idea when she gets a chance to train with these top-level athletes, she wants to go with them. She wants to see where she stacks up. It's really important for her."

Tyler has never seen someone with the focus his sister possesses, which he figures will take her a long way in the sport.

"She doesn't do anything that she doesn't need to do that's not involved in winning an Olympic title someday," he said. "She is laser focused.

"She's definitely on the right track (to make the Olympics) with how hard she works—without a question."