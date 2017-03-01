Fighting Hawks close but not close enough

But looking at the big picture can wait, says UND coach Brian Jones as the Fighting Hawks host Sacramento State tonight at The Betty before closing out the regular season Saturday against Portland State.

The focus soley is on Sacramento State, a team UND beat in overtime back in December.

"We have to finish the job," said Jones. "It won't be easy. Both teams present tough matchups for us. But we're excited to be in the position we're in now. It's a matter of staying focused and keeping our eye on the prize. If you take care of business, you'll be a conference champion."

UND is 13-3 in the Big Sky and 18-8 overall as it approaches the last week of regular-season play. UND can clinch at least a share of the league regular-season title with one win or an Eastern Washington (12-4, 20-9) loss. A win also would give UND the No. 1 seed entering next week's Big Sky postseason tournament in Reno, Nev.

For Jones, however, this weekend is as much about UND's four seniors—Quinton Hooker, Corey Baldwin, Thomas Blake and Devon Pekas—as it is about closing out a regular-season title and perhaps recording its best record since moving to Division I in 2008.

"It's about our four seniors who have meant so much for our program," said Jones. "They've served our program, campus and community in a big way. Hopefully, they can look back and understand they made an impact during their time here."

Hooker, the Big Sky preseason player of the year, said this season's team understands what it takes to close out the majority of close games, something that eluded the Hawks the past few seasons. That's a strength UND lacked at times especially last season.

"Last year, it was just basically about finishing and we didn't do that, getting a rebound, making a free throw, executing or slowing down another team's run and stopping the bleeding," said Hooker. "It comes down to maturity."

UND opened the Big Sky season with a 99-62 loss at Portland State. Since that game, the Hawks have showed maturity and have been mostly in control during the league season.

-- UND is 3-0 in overtime games this season, including last week's win at Northern Colorado.

-- UND finished 6-0 in February and enters the weekend on a six-game win streak.

-- UND has won 13 Big Sky games, the most since it joined the league in 2012.

-- And one more note, UND has a chance for a 20-win season if it sweeps this week's home games. That would be UND's highest win total of the Division I era.

But the mission isn't complete yet, a fact UND has talked about all week.

"There has been tremendous growth by our team this year and our guys understand how hard it is to win," said Jones. "It won't always be pretty but if we stick to what we do and keep our eyes focused throughout the ebbs and flows of the game, good things will happen for us."